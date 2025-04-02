“Just got tired”: Nebraska HC Matt Rhule takes the matter into his own hands with impressive moves

Coach Matt Rhule is taking part in the off-season to be goofy with Nebraska's women's volleyball players. In a video published on May 31st, Rhule was seen in a video posted by Cornhuskers women's volleyball star Harper Murray on TikTok.

In the clip, the pair shows off their dancing moves at what seems to be a part of Nebraska's football stadium. Rhule reposted the video with the following commentary:

"Just got tired of seeing it done wrong. 😂🕺" Wrote Rhule

Murray is not only a volleyball player for the Cornhuskers, but is also a well-known influencer with over 200 thousand followers on her Instagram account. In two seasons at Lincoln, Murray has been twice an All-Big Ten first team, and once an NCAA Championship All-Tournament team selection. She was also the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a Big Ten All-Freshman selection on the 2023 season.

The 6'2" senior is originally from Ann Arbor, Michigan. While her NIL valuation is undisclosed, On3 has reported that she has deals with Advanced Skin and Body Aesthetics, Dove, Premier Window Tinting Ink, 1890 Nebraska, and AVOLI for promoting the brands on her social media.

Matt Rhule and Harper Murray are joining the next season of Dancing with the Stars

Following their debut video on TikTok, Harper Murray posted on her Instagram account an announcement that she and Matt Rhule are set to join the next season of Dancing with the Stars as a dancing couple. The news was also posted by Nebraska's athletic program's Instagram account. The caption of the publication also included the following information:

"Following @mattrhule1’s Tik Tok debut with @harpermurrayy, the duo has accepted an invitation to headline Dancing with the Stars premiering later this summer."

Of course, this was all an April Fool's prank, which aimed at confusing fans following the pair's debut on TikTok the day before. It would be almost impossible for Rhule and Murray to participate in the show, considering that both the football and volleyball seasons start shortly after the end of the Summer.

