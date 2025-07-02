"Just got a whole lot nastier" - CFB fans react to 4-star IOL Tommy Tofi's commitment to Dan Lanning's Oregon after decommitting from Cal

Fans reacted to Tommy Tofi's commitment to the Oregon Ducks. On Wednesday, On3's and Rival's Hayes Fawcett reported via X(formerly Twitter) that the interior offensive lineman has decommitted from the California Golden Bears.

Tofi told Fawcett about his decision to join the Ducks roster for the 2026 season.

"We Up Da Sco," Tofi said to Fawcett.

The reactions from fans were mixed, with several responding negatively to Tofi's commitment to Lanning's team.

"Too fat for the SEC," a fan wrote.

"We got the same belly. My Guy!," another fan replied.

"Why Oregon of all places?," a fan commented.

Other fans congratulated Tofi for committing to the Ducks for his freshman year.

"O-line just got a whole lot nastier in Eugene (Fire emoji)," a fan posted.

"Greatest decision you could've made young man," another fan wrote.

"F*** yeah! This guy will be the best offensive lineman in 3-4 years. Bookmark it!," a sixth fan replied.

247Sports reported that the interior offensive lineman received an offer from the Ducks on June 3, 2023. Tofi continued to weigh his options with other teams, including the Golden Bears, who sent their proposal on June 22, 2023.

He met with California on May 30 and committed to the program on June 3. However, Lanning met with Tofi on June 8 to sway the interior offensive lineman's decision to join the Big Ten team.

On3 has ranked Tofi as a four-star prospect ahead of joining the Ducks roster next year.

Oregon Ducks recruitment for the 2026 season

247Sports reports that the Ducks have recruited 12 prospects for the 2026 season. They have scouted players on offense and defense to help improve their chances of competing against the best teams in the nation.

One of the notable players who has agreed to play for Dan Lanning is Jett Washington. The safety announced his commitment on June 19. He is set to finish his senior year playing for Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas, Nevada). According to MaxPreps, Washington had 38 total tackles (32 solo) and five interceptions.

Lanning is expected to continue recruiting new prospects as he prepares the Ducks for the 2025 season.

