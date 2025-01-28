“Just a horrendous QB class”: CFB fans react as Shedeur Sanders & Cam Ward headline 2025 NFL mock draft

College football fans don't seem to be too thrilled with the 2025 NFL draft class's strength at quarterback. This year's class is headlined by the likes of Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Miami Hurricanes signal-caller Cam Ward.

On3 took to X on Monday and shared a CBS Sports mock draft that had Sanders, Ward and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe all going top-three in succession.

The response to the prediction, and to the strength of the quarterback class itself, was unfavorable, to say the least.

"How to remain a poverty franchise 101: Draft a mid QB over Travis Hunter," one fan said.

"It's funny because this is an awful draft--three QBs shouldn't be going 1,2,3. But I can totally see GMs freaking out and doing this," another said.

"Shedeur at 1?!?! Someone needs to lay off the crystal meth when making their mock draft 😂" another added.

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward headline the 2025 NFL Draft class

While many fans may not like it, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward still sit atop the quarterback carousel for teams to select from come draft day. Sanders assisted his Pro Football Hall of Fame father, Deion Sanders, who serves as Colorado's head coach, in revitalizing the program.

In his senior year, Sanders threw for over 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. While there seem to be concerns over the number of sacks he tends to take, most analysts have him ranked as the best quarterback on the board.

Some mock drafts have Sanders being selected as early as first overall by the Tennessee Titans, who are in desperate need of a spark at quarterback after the poor run Will Levis has had with the organization.

NCAA Football: Pop Tarts Bowl-Iowa State at Miami - Source: Imagn

Cam Ward, on the other hand, bounced from the Incarnate Word Cardinals to the Washington State Cougars before finally landing with Miami. Ward posted similar numbers to Sanders through the air in 2024, tossing for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns.

The senior helped Miami string together a record of 10-3, which was good enough for third place in the ACC and a bowl game appearance to cap off the year. Now, Ward will take the next step in his playing career and see if he can help a franchise in need of a quarterback.

The 2025 NFL draft will go down live from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from Thursday, Apr. 24, to Saturday, Apr. 26, 2025.

