"Just keep trucking along and attacking every day": Sherrone Moore discloses next plan of action for Michigan in the ongoing NCAA investigations

Sherrone Moore was named the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines last month, following Jim Harbaugh's departure to the NFL. The first-time head coach will be taking over a program that, despite coming off of a national title victory, is under a lot of turmoil.

The Wolverines remain under NCAA investigation for the sign-stealing scandal that led Harbaugh to be suspended for the final three games of the 2023 season. Moore discussed the investigation during a recent appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show." He said:

"That’s something that’s out there. We don’t know what’s going to happen with it. And we’re just going to take it day by day. You know, obviously, I think the president made a great statement and talked about how, you know, our players and we won it fair and square. Just like coach said, I think we’re innocent, and we’ll just keep trucking along and attacking every day. And that’s what we’re gonna do."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

He noted that he will run the program differently from Harbaugh, adding:

"The biggest thing people want to know is how I’m going to run the program compared to Coach. I’m going to run it my way. We’re still going to be tough, we’re still going to be smart, we’re going to be dependable, we’re going to be relentless in everything we do, continue the enthusiasm. The energy, for me, is a big piece of it. I want to be someone that the kids can rely on, that can be a vessel for [them], to be open for them. My philosophy in coaching is, I coach hard, but I love harder — and they’re going to feel that." [h/t On3 Sports]

Check out Sherrone Moore's full appearance on The Rich Eisen Show below:

Sherrone Moore served as the acting head coach for the final three games of the season. It is unclear what punishment the Wolverines could face from the NCAA for allegedly illegally stealing signs.

How has Sherrone Moore performed in his coaching career?

Sherrone Moore's coaching career began in 2009 as a graduate assistant with the Louisville Cardinals. He spent three years in the role before being promoted to tight ends coach, where he lasted two seasons.

Moore became the tight ends coach of the Central Michigan Chippewas in 2014, remaining in the role for four seasons, while also serving as the assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator in his final season. He joined the Michigan Wolverines in 2018, spending three years as tight ends coach.

He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2021, spending two seasons in the role. In 2023, he remained the offensive line coach while taking over as the only offensive coordinator.