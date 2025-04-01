“Just made $54M, so I’m going to be nice”: Deion Sanders Jr. turns a blind eye to Coach Prime’s double standards after massive contract

Deion Sanders Jr. will be a bit nicer to his father after his $54 million contract extension. In a new Sanders family vlog released on "Well Off Media," Sanders Jr. showed off some shoes he stole from his father, Coach Prime.

Sanders Jr. said his father can't be mad at him for stealing his shoes and explained why.

"You not gonna not get mad at Travis [Hunter] and Shedeur and get mad at me," he said. "That don't make sense. If he do, that's bullsh*t. But, he just made $54 million, so I'm gonna be nice to him." (1:14)

The contract Sanders Jr. referred to is a recent extension that Colorado signed Coach Prime to last week. Coach Prime signed a five-year, $54 million contract extension to continue his work as head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes football program. The contract made the Pro Football Hall of Famer one of the highest-paid coaches in the country.

Coach Prime prepares to send off two of his star players to the NFL

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

While Coach Prime celebrates his new contract, he will also celebrate the success of two of his star players from Colorado last season. One of them being his very own son, Shedeur. Shedeur Sanders is expected to be a high first-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL draft later this month, as he's ranked as one of the top two available signal-callers in the entire class alongside Miami's Cam Ward.

Shedeur Sanders is expected to go as early as the top 10 in the draft, and will likely be the face of an NFL franchise moving forward. Coach Prime will also be losing Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to the NFL, as the two-way player is also expected to be off the draft board within the first few picks on the night. Hunter started at both wide receiver and cornerback for Coach Prime and did a spectacular job.

Sanders and Hunter will find new homes in the NFL when the 2025 NFL draft kicks off from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Apr. 24.

