"Just show everyone who I am": Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons makes confident remarks after Lane Kiffin compares him to Tua Tagovailoa

With Jaxson Dart now in the NFL, Ole Miss has turned the keys to the offense over to Austin Simmons, who is entering his third year with the Rebels and will be a starter in the 2025 season. And although he hasn’t played many snaps yet, both his coach and his own words suggest he’s ready to take on the responsibility.

Lane Kiffin sees something special in Simmons, something that reminds him of former Alabama and current NFL quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

"He just has the Tua thing,” Kiffin said, via ESPN on Friday. "There's no way you can teach any of that. They just have that."

The comparison is not just about throwing mechanics. Like Tagovailoa, Simmons is a lefty with a smooth delivery, accuracy, and the ability to extend plays with his legs. While he may not have the strongest arm, he makes up for it with his ability to read a play accurately, much like Tagovailoa in his Alabama days.

Simmons played in nine games last season, completing 59.4% of his passes for 282 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. While these stats might not jump off the page, it’s his confidence and potential that has him in the good graces of his coach.

"I just feel like it's just the beginning, honestly, because I'm just reaching that potential right now," Simmons said, via ESPN. "This is my first year really showcasing myself and frankly, no one really knows who I am until that first SEC game. So, I just can't wait to experience that moment, really just show everyone who I am."

NCAA Football: Mississippi at Arkansas - Source: Imagn

ESPN analyst bullish on Austin Simmons potential

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy is confident in Austin Simmons’ ability to take over as Ole Miss’ QB1 after Jaxson Dart. On Monday’s episode of his show “Always College Football,” McElroy said:

"Austin Simmons is going to be thrust into the starting lineup, and guys, I am not at all concerned about this young man's talent. I think he's got a very, very gifted release. He's a naturally accurate passer, lefty. The ball flies out of his hands and it was on display last year in what was an impossible situation."

The instance McElroy talked about was during Simmons’ appearance against Georgia in 2024. When Dart was sidelined with an injury, Simmons led a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to tie the score. Ole Miss won that game 28-10.

Austin Simmons will open the 2025 season when the Rebels take on the Georgia State Panthers at home on Aug. 30.

