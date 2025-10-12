Justice Haynes injury: Sherrone Moore provides update on RB after getting knocked out vs. USC Trojans

In addition to a crushing defeat against the USC Trojans on Saturday, Sherrone Moore’s Michigan Wolverines also had to deal with Justice Haynes’ injury. The Wolverines were beaten 31-13 in an important Big Ten matchup, leaving them with a 4-2 record after Week 7.
Michigan’s offense had to cope with the running back’s absence after he was knocked out of the game. Moore updated the press about the Alabama transfer’s injury following the game, explaining that he chose to protect Haynes, who could’ve played through the game.
He said:
“The game plan was the same. We did the same things we were going to do with the game plan. He’ll be okay. So we’ll just see how he goes as we go through the week.”
The second-year coach went on:
“Yeah, just something in his side. He came out and was working through it. Probably could’ve went. Extra cautious on student athletes when anything happens to them. Going to make sure they’re okay, but the game plan was the same.”
Justice Haynes was a four-star recruit out of Buford, Georgia. A highly ranked class of 2023 recruit, he enrolled at Alabama, from where he transferred to Michigan in the last offseason. He has since been impactful for the Wolverines, becoming an integral part of their offense.
How Justice Haynes’ injury affected Michigan’s offense against USC
With Justice Haynes leading Michigan’s rushing charge, the Wolverines have been averaging 216.33 yards per game this season. The junior running back has rushed for 705 yards and eight touchdowns this season. That has amounted to an average of 7.4 yards per carry and 117.5 yards per game.
However, he was only able to rush for 51 yards in 10 carries before leaving the game in Los Angeles. Jordan Marshall, who came in for Justice Haynes, could only muster 68 yards in 14 runs. Overall, the Wolverines only rushed for 109 yards in Saturday’s game, highlighting the impact of Haynes’ absence on their offense.
Moore’s men need to keep a flawless record for the rest of the regular season to stand a chance of making it to the CFP. As such, they need Haynes back as soon as possible. The Wolverines will be hoping the running back can be back in action in time for their next game in Ann Arbor.
They will be facing the Washington Huskies on Saturday.