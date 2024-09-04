Kadyn Proctor, an offensive lineman for the Alabama Crimson Tide, couldn't make his season debut in Week 1 after he left the field with team trainers because of a shoulder injury sustained during warmups on Saturday evening. The severity of the injury has not been disclosed, but coach Kalen DeBoer said they won't know if Proctor will be ready for Week 2 until the end of the week.

On Wednesday, DeBoer updated the media on Proctor's condition:

"He's working towards it. We'll have to kind of see right towards the end of the week. If it was up to him, you know, he'd probably be out there, but we got be smart and that means that these days earlier in the week, we've got to be smart and careful.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's doing really well. He's pretty much living in the training room. He's got strong aspirations to get on the field as fast as possible. I can't say one way or the other kind of where that would be as of right now, with still three days left before we play."

Who will replace Kadyn Proctor if he can't play in Week 2?

With Kadyn Proctor missing the Week 1 game unexpectedly, the Crimson Tide used Elijah Pritchett as his replacement. Pritchett, who was originally expected to rotate at the right tackle with Wilkin Formby, started at left tackle instead, while Formby took over right tackle.

DeBoer credited Pritchett for playing well in the team's 63-0 win over Western Kentucky, given the situation. If Proctor remains unavailable in Week 2, Pritchett is expected to start at left tackle again.

Something to keep in mind is that the severity of Kadyn Proctor's injury has not been disclosed. A new SEC rule mandates public injury reports but only applies to games between two SEC teams. Alabama's first in-conference matchup is on Sept. 28 against Georgia.

Also Read: Alabama's game plan thrown into chaos as Western Kentucky's headset issues ground coaches to silence

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!