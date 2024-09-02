Kadyn Proctor injury update: Kalen DeBoer shares news on Alabama OT ahead of Week 2

The Alabama Crimson Tide may have picked up a 63-0 home win in Week 1 over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, but some injuries did strike the team on Saturday night. One of them happened before the game, as left tackle Kadyn Proctor was unable to play in the opening game of the 2024 college football season.

Proctor was part of the starting offensive line during pregame warmups but would change into street clothes and come back out with a sling on his left shoulder/arm. After the game, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said the injury would need to be evaluated, and during Monday's press conference, he provided a bit of an update on Kadyn Proctor's status.

"Kadyn's got a shoulder situation there," DeBoer said. "It's one that we will be able to manage, so that's a positive. And something as we go through the week that we'll just continue to evaluate."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This does not necessarily answer what the injury was or give more of a timeline until Proctor would be 100% healthy. However, it does have some positive news, as it is not going to cause him to miss the remainder of the season.

What does the Kadyn Proctor injury update mean for the Alabama Crimson Tide?

The Alabama Crimson Tide are still expected to be one of the more dominant programs in all of college football despite Kadyn Proctor's injury. With Kadyn Proctor sidelined, Elijah Pritchett was entered into the starting lineup for the Week 1 matchup, despite warming up as the backup right tackle.

With the injury not being one that sounds to be threatening his season, this is just something that the program and Proctor will need to be monitored. Kadyn Proctor is one of the top left tackles in the nation and is going to be protecting the blind side of Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Milroe struggles to feel the pocket collapsing, and with the ability to have Kadyn Proctor on the field, this will help the offense get to the next level. It will be interesting to see how his availability on a week-to-week basis is, as he is one of the most important factors in the Alabama Crimson Tide being viewed as a national championship contender.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!