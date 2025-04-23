Kaleb Johnson vs Bhayshul Tuten: College stats comparison for two underdog running backs before 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is considered to be a very deep running back class.

Two running backs could be selected in the first round, while Ashton Jeanty could be a top-10 and maybe a top-five pick. But, there are other running backs who can be impact players, so let's take a look at two of them in Kaleb Johnson and Bhayshul Tuten.

Kaleb Johnson's college stats

Kaleb Johnson was one of the best running backs in the country last season as he was the focal point of the Iowa Hawkeyes' offense.

Johnson played three years at Iowa but really became a star this past season as he rushed for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns on 240 carries. He also added 188 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.

In his college career, Johnson rushed for 2779 yards and 30 touchdowns, while adding 240 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns.

Bhayshul Tuten college stats

Bhayshul Tuten played at Virginia Tech - Source: Imagn

Bhayshul Tuten finished his college career as he played two years at Virginia Tech.

Tuten was the Hokies' starting running back in both years and last season, he rushed for 1,159 yards and 15 touchdowns on 11 carries. He added 81 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.

In his college career, Tuten rushed for 2,022 yards and 25 touchdowns while adding 320 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns.

Overall, Johnson had the better single season and better college career as a running back and a receiver out of the backfield.

Where will Kaleb Johnson and Bhayshul Tuten be drafted?

Kaleb Johnson and Bhayshul Tuten will both be drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFLDraftBuzz projects Johnson to be a mid-second-round pick. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., meanwhile, has Johnson as his 71st-ranked player and his fifth-ranked running back.

Tuten, meanwhile, is ranked as Kiper's ninth-best running back ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft and the 78th-ranked player. He's projected to be a third-round pick.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

