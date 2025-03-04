Kalen DeBoer clearly states what Keelon Russell, Ty Simpson, and Austin Mack need to win Alabama's QB battle

Following the departure of Jalen Milroe for the NFL, Kalen DeBoer will name a new starting quarterback for Alabama in the upcoming 2025 college football season. There's a lot of talk about who will get the starting role in the program and there's high anticipation in Tuscaloosa.

Kalen DeBoer spoke to the press on Monday following the Crimson Tide's first practice of the spring. When questioned about the starting quarterback race, which is expected to be an intriguing one, the coach outlined what he is looking for in the successor to Jalen Milroe.

“It has to be a guy that can deliver the ball, command the huddle, command everything we do with the team,” DeBoer said (Timestamp 7:26). “Just that presence and that belief and confidence in your signal-caller.

“It starts with a lot of that, just the belief. The belief comes because you're making the throws, you're getting the ball to the guys in a fashion where they can go make their plays and reap the rewards for the work that they put in.”

The trio of redshirt junior Ty Simpson, redshirt sophomore Austin Mack, and freshman Keelon Russell will be in the race for the starting role in the 2025 season. They all will get the chance to impress the coaching staff in the spring and fall camps.

Ty Simpson is considered the favorite to be named as the starter by Kalen DeBoer

Considering his college football experience and a year of working under Kalen DeBoer, Ty Simpson is currently viewed as the favorite to earn the starting role by many analysts and fans alike. The quarterback already expressed his readiness to take over the role last season.

“My job is for the offense not to skip a beat in case something happens to Jalen,” Simpson said following his performance in the Week 12 blowout victory against Mercer in 2024.

“Whether it’s in practice or in the warmups or anything like that, knowing that the guys have confidence in me that, ‘OK, Jalen is out. We’re gonna go down and win the game no matter what, even if Ty’s in.’ So that’s my job as the backup quarterback. And hopefully next year, that’ll be my job, to be the guy and know that the next guy is ready.”

With Ryan Grubb returning to Tuscaloosa, Alabama is expected to have a more explosive offense in the 2025 season. This means the new quarterback will have a lot to do regarding that and Kalen DeBoer will work to opt for the right option.

