Kalen DeBoer contract: Details about Alabama HC's latest contract emerge ahead of 2024 spring games

Following the retirement of Nick Saban, Kalen DeBoer was quickly named the next head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, there were not many details available regarding his contract. That changed on Monday as the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees compensation committee approved the new deal.

DeBoer is set to earn a total of $87 million over the next eight years as his deal takes him through the 2031 season. His salary will begin at $10 million during the 2024 season and rise by an additional $250,000 each season, maxing out at $11.75 million in the final year.

He was set to earn $4.2 million leading the Washington Huskies before joining the Crimson Tide. However, the program offered to double his salary if he decided to stay.

DeBoer's new deal also contains several performance-based incentives. He is set to earn a $75,000 bonus if he leads Alabama to the SEC Championship Game appearance and a $125,000 bonus if they win a conference title. There are also several College Football Playoff-based incentives.

He would earn $150,000 for a postseason appearance, $250,000 for a quarterfinal appearance, $400,000 for a semifinal appearance and $600,000 for an appearance in the national title. If the Crimson Tide win a national title, Kalen DeBoer will bring home $875,000.

Being named SEC Coach of the Year would result in a $25,000 bonus, while the bonus for national Coach of the Year honors would be $50,000. Finally, he will receive an additional $50,000 if Alabama's graduation rate is in the top half of the SEC's 16 teams and $100,000 if it is in the top four.

Kalen DeBoer recently discussed replacing Nick Saban

Kalen DeBoer will be in a much bigger spotlight after taking over as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide following the retirement of Nick Saban, who is widely regarded as the greatest coach in college football history. Speaking to Stewart Mandel and Bruce Feldman of "The Audible with Stew and Bruce," DeBoer discussed the challenge of replacing Saban, saying:

"There’s a lot of thoughts that go through my mind. … I think a lot of it is you just have to enjoy what you’re doing and the people you’re with. Then that leads to the perspective.

"I guess what I would say is when every day you enjoy going to work. And the people you’re with, you trust and believe in them, it allows you to not have to put on this face. You’re still the leader of the crew and you provide the guidance and organization and helping the program really uphold the standard that you have set."

He added:

"I think there’s also just the piece where knowing that the way you do things has been effective. It’s gotten the job done. And to trust that you don’t need to go prove something.

"You’re just out to really make the place that you’re at the best it can be. And enjoy the moment and the growth and development, whether it be staff or players, everyone around you, just helping them become the best they can be." [h/t On3 Sports]

Check out Kalen DeBoer's full appearance on The Audible with Stew and Bruce below:

Kalen DeBoer will be under added scrutiny if he is unable to perform, as was often the case with Saban. In four years, split between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the Washington Huskies, he has compiled a 37-9 record, which culminated in an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last season.