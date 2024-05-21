“Kalen DeBoer is going to be under a huge microscope” - Paul Finebaum speaks on high expectations from new Alabama HC ahead of 2024 CFB season

Paul Finebaum believes new Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer will be under intense scrutiny ahead of the 2024 CFB season. The SEC has historically dominated the playoff scene, and with the new format, there's curiosity about how representation will shift.

Speaking on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," Finebaum said:

“After that it’s the log jam after Georgia. Who is it? Is it Texas? Is it Alabama? Is it Ole Miss, Missouri?” Finebaum continued. “Obviously (Kalen) DeBoer is going to be under a huge microscope.”

The CFB analyst also highlighted one of the key storylines in the SEC, notably the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.

“The biggest question is who makes the playoffs and what does it take to make the playoffs?” Finebaum asked. “As Greg (McElroy) alluded, is it 10-2? Can you get in at 9-3 depending on what those losses and wins are?”

With Georgia Bulldogs as the favorites, having won national titles in two of the last three seasons and boasting a 42-2 record, the pressure on Kalen DeBoer is immense.

Kalen DeBoer sees hope for Alabama Crimson Tide in 2024 CFB season

The new Alabama HC is optimistic about the team's potential for the 2024-2025 season. He’s yet to assess the strength and weaknesses of his current roster but DeBoer believes in the squad’s ability to make a College Football Playoff run.

Speaking on the team's roster for the upcoming season, the 49-year-old former Washington Huskies coach said (via AthlonSports):

"The potential is there. We need to have a great summer, a great fall. Because there's the talent piece, and then there's the execution piece, and then there's the real tight chemistry that I think just takes time to develop going through the winter, summer, fall, to really get a team that can be at that level."

Alabama's recruitment efforts under DeBoer have been strong. The incoming class includes former Iowa left tackle Kadyn Proctor, Penn State’s King Mack, and Wake Forest’s DaShawn Jones.

It’s clear that DeBoer is making his presence felt in Tuscaloosa as establishes himself and brings some of his former coaching staff from Washington to Alabama.

DeBoer's strategy combines familiar faces with seasoned SEC coaches to navigate Alabama’s season after the departure of their legendary coach – Nick Saban.

