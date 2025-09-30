"Kalen DeBoer hasn't been good unless he's playing Georgia": CFB insider issues blunt assessment of Alabama vs Georgia SEC blockbuster

Kalen DeBoer had a great game in Week 5 when his team faced Kirby Smart and Co. on the road. Entering the game, Georgia happened to be the favorites despite a poor record but Bama came out victorious with a commanding display of both offensive and defensive skills. This victory has now helped him get off the hot seat list and win approval of Alabama fans who had been calling him out for a poor start to the season.

Ad

According to college football insider Dan Wetzel, it is too early to issue a verdict on Kalen DeBoer’s success at Alabama since Georgia has always had a poor record in Tuscaloosa. This trend started in the Nick Saban era and happens to continue even after his departure.

The veteran analyst was speaking to ESPN's Ryan McGee and Max Olsen, where he shared his analysis of the Alabama vs. Georgia game.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I was a classic right? physical, and it was like everything we saw from Alabama at the start of the season against Florida State, where they just kind of look non competitive at times, physically and maybe even with effort. They had it on Saturday night,” Wetzel said via ESPN on Monday. [Timestamp - 27:20]

Ad

Ad

Wetzel also explained that there are many matchups lined up for DeBoer to test the team's grit and resilience. It starts this coming weekend with a huge game against Vanderbilt at home.

“I know that Kirby Smart is really, really good unless he's playing Alabama, and Kalen DeBoer hasn't been really, really good unless he's playing Georgia. And so that kind of played out as a huge win for the Tide.

Ad

"I don't want to overreact in any way. It's like, well, Alabama's back. Okay but now they got Vanderbilt. They're in Missouri, they're in Tennessee, and they're in South Carolina. Then they got LSU and Oklahoma,” he added.

Kalen DeBoer gets real about Alabama's run game woes

One of the biggest roadblocks for Alabama's offense in its pursuit of winning was the run game. Quarterback TY Simpson struggled to make plays in the opponent's territory. While speaking to the reporters, Coach DeBoer admitted the mistakes and claimed that it is all about the mindset.

Ad

“It starts with the mindset that that’s what it’s going to take every single week. Just to practice, practice, practice, practice reps is what it’s all about,” DeBier said to the reporters on Monday.

This weekend, the Crimson Tide will play Vanderbilt. Commodores QB Diego Pavia has been on a commanding ride with no losses so far. It is crucial for Alabama to win the upcoming games to keep their playoff aspirations alive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!