Kalen DeBoer has got "no excuses" to miss CFP at Alabama next season

In his first season as coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Kalen DeBoer failed to make the College Football Playoff. To make things worse, the playoffs were expanded to 12 teams this year, and a program like Alabama should easily be able to be one of the best 12 teams in the country.

Ad

CBS Sports has put the Crimson Tide program on notice for the 2025 season and said that they have no excuses to miss a spot in the College Football Playoff in 2025.

"The clock is ticking to return to contention for Alabama in 2025," CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah wrote. "Starting now, the clock is ticking to return to contention ... With all the blue-chip talent on campus, there are no excuses."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One could say that Alabama's struggles to reach the CFP in 2024 were understandable and fueled by the change in coach.

The Crimson Tide had been under the control of Nick Saban for nearly 20 years, so the first season without him would be hard for this team. One could call it their "adjustment period."

Now that this period is over, people expect DeBoer to lead his Alabama side to a College Football Playoff spot. The talent on this Crimson Tide unit should be enough to bring them the success that they have been used to.

Ad

While they are going to be without quarterback Jalen Milroe this season (he has declared for the NFL draft), Alabama's new quarterback, be it Ty Simpson or Austin Mack, should have the right weapons.

One notable talent is Ryan Williams. The 18-year-old wide receiver was one of the standout stars from Crimson Tide last season. He is expected to be better this year and his contributions should be able to take this Alabama team to the next level.

Ad

Kalen DeBoer on who the next Alabama quarterback should be

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has spoken to the media this week about the quarterback situation in his program. With Milroe gone, there is likely to be a quarterback battle between Ty Simpson and Austin Mack, both of whom have their benefits.

While DeBoer has not made his decision yet, he has spoken about the traits he wants in a quarterback.

Ad

"It's gotta be a guy that can deliver the ball, command the huddle, command everything we do with the team. Just (having) that presence and the belief and confidence in your signal caller."

The choice of quarterback is vital for the success of the team. A good one can send a team to a championship, while one who struggles limits what a team can do.

With the high expectations that are placed on Crimson Tide this season, DeBoer knows that he needs to make the right decision in this position, or he may be coming into the 2026 season with his job on the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!