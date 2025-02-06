Kalen DeBoer labels Ryan Grubb as "best offensive mind in the country" following official announcement

After a disappointing season, Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide will look to get back to winning ways in 2025. While the team only finished with three losses, it missed the College Football Playoff in the new 12-team format, which is unacceptable by its standards.

In an effort to improve the team before next season, changes are being made to the coaching staff. DeBoer has hired Ryan Grubb to be his next offensive coordinator following the departure of Chip Kelly to the NFL. DeBoer and Grubb have worked with each other several times over the years, including at Washington when the team reached the national championship game in the 2023 season.

After the announcement that Ryan Grubb would join Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff again, DeBoer released a statement.

"Ryan Grubb has been someone that I have trusted for a long time and adding him to our staff only improves the quality of coaches we have here at Alabama," DeBoer said on Thursday. "He is one of the best offensive minds in the country, and I can’t wait to see what he brings to our organization moving forward."

Ryan Grubb was the assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Washington under DeBoer in 2022 and 2023. Grubb helped the Huskies reach No. 2 in the nation in passing offense in 2023. He will be looking to replicate that success with Alabama next year.

Ryan Grubb speaks about teaming up with Kalen DeBoer again

After the announcement, Grubb also released a statement. He spoke about being excited about reuniting with Kalen DeBoer.

"I’m thankful to get an opportunity to work with Coach DeBoer once again and to be a part of an offensive staff that I am very familiar with," Grubb said. "I am confident that our staff will be able to put the team in the best position to win each time out.

"I know and trust that this group of coaches and players will work tirelessly to meet the standard that has been set here at Alabama, and I can’t wait to get out on the field with them."

Both DeBoer and Grubb left the Huskies after the 2023 season. DeBoer was hired by the Alabama Crimson Tide as the head coach. Conversely, Grubb was hired to be the offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks. Despite having the fifth-ranked passing offense, Grubb was fired after the season.

