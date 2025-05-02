Kalen DeBoer opens up about the mental effects of Nick Saban’s retirement on Alabama players & how he “attacked” the situation

Kalen DeBoer knows well that 2024 was an adjustment period for Alabama. While the program would've loved the passing of the mantle between Nick Saban and him to go without a hiccup, it wasn't possible as Saban left Tuscaloosa and played no part with the team last season.
Saban's departure was shocking for everyone at the program. DeBoer understands that he will always be compared to him and what he achieved with the Crimson Tide.
"There's no question that my experiences, that even though they're not the same level as far what you just mentioned," DeBoer said on Friday (12:55), via 'Josh Pate's College Football Show.' "And you got two of the greatest ever that have ever coached the game, you kind of get compared to or expected to live up to, but there has been to a smaller scale, places I've been where you followed some greats that at least in that program are thought of as some of the best ever to walk the sidelines.
"I think the biggest thing is just to embrace that. Love the challenge of trying to build on."
While the first season didn't go as Alabama expected, it could have been much worse. A 9-4 (5-3 Southeastern Conference) overall record is not considered successful by Alabama's standards, but DeBoer and his team are expected to bounce back next season.
President Trump's kind words for the University of Alabama and Nick Saban
On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump gave the commencement speech for this year's class of the University of Alabama. During the event at Coleman Coliseum, he made sure to pay his respects to the school's athletic program and its most legendary coach, Nick Saban.
“As a student at Alabama, you will always remember where you were when your head coach, Nick Saban, retired,” Trump said. “Remember that? He’s done such a fantastic job. That’s true with Nick. What a great coach. Let’s bring him back. No. You have a good coach right now, though. You have a good coach right now.
“ ... There’s something truly special about the players, coaches and the fans that pack the stands at Bryant-Denny Stadium and proudly sing Dixieland Delight. We like that. Alabama has changed college football forever and inscribed into the history books the names of Bear Bryant, Joe Namath, four Heisman Trophy winners and of course, the great Nick Saban. This place is truly where legends are made."
This year's graduating class was treated to two VIP speakers, as Saban introduced Trump and also gave a speech.
