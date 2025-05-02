Kalen DeBoer opens up about the mental effects of Nick Saban’s retirement on Alabama players & how he “attacked” the situation

By Andrés Linares
Modified May 02, 2025 20:22 GMT
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News (image credit: IMAGN)

Kalen DeBoer knows well that 2024 was an adjustment period for Alabama. While the program would've loved the passing of the mantle between Nick Saban and him to go without a hiccup, it wasn't possible as Saban left Tuscaloosa and played no part with the team last season.

Ad

Saban's departure was shocking for everyone at the program. DeBoer understands that he will always be compared to him and what he achieved with the Crimson Tide.

"There's no question that my experiences, that even though they're not the same level as far what you just mentioned," DeBoer said on Friday (12:55), via 'Josh Pate's College Football Show.' "And you got two of the greatest ever that have ever coached the game, you kind of get compared to or expected to live up to, but there has been to a smaller scale, places I've been where you followed some greats that at least in that program are thought of as some of the best ever to walk the sidelines.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think the biggest thing is just to embrace that. Love the challenge of trying to build on."
youtube-cover
Ad

While the first season didn't go as Alabama expected, it could have been much worse. A 9-4 (5-3 Southeastern Conference) overall record is not considered successful by Alabama's standards, but DeBoer and his team are expected to bounce back next season.

President Trump's kind words for the University of Alabama and Nick Saban

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump gave the commencement speech for this year's class of the University of Alabama. During the event at Coleman Coliseum, he made sure to pay his respects to the school's athletic program and its most legendary coach, Nick Saban.

Ad
“As a student at Alabama, you will always remember where you were when your head coach, Nick Saban, retired,” Trump said. “Remember that? He’s done such a fantastic job. That’s true with Nick. What a great coach. Let’s bring him back. No. You have a good coach right now, though. You have a good coach right now.
Ad
“ ... There’s something truly special about the players, coaches and the fans that pack the stands at Bryant-Denny Stadium and proudly sing Dixieland Delight. We like that. Alabama has changed college football forever and inscribed into the history books the names of Bear Bryant, Joe Namath, four Heisman Trophy winners and of course, the great Nick Saban. This place is truly where legends are made."

This year's graduating class was treated to two VIP speakers, as Saban introduced Trump and also gave a speech.

About the author
Andrés Linares

Andrés Linares

Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.

Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.

His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.

Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo.

Know More

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications