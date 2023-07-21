Kalen DeBoer Pac-12 Media Day 2023: Complete schedule, list of Washington players, TV channels, and more

The Pac-12 will have its media day on Friday. Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer will be speaking to the media.

Media days are always one of the more interesting dates on the college football calendar during the off-season, as fans can hear about their favorite teams and their expectations for the upcoming season.

Pac-12 media day will take place at Resorts World Las Vegas and begin on Friday at 8 a.m. PT. The event can be streamed on FuboTV as well as seen on the Pac-12 Now app, Pac-12.com, and Pac-12 Insider. Replays will be available on its YouTube and social media channels.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Washington will take the stage at 1 p.m. PT as head coach Kalen DeBoer, quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio will speak to the media.

DeBoer will no doubt be asked about the future of the Pac-12 and its potential expansion with USC and UCLA set to leave the conference after this year. He has said in the past it doesn't mean much to him, but it potentially impacts the Pac-12 media day, so whether or not DeBoer has changed his tune is uncertain.

Kalen DeBoer will likely be asked about how he can take the next step. In his first season as head coach, he led Washington to an 11-2 record, but Utah still remains the team to beat in the Pac-12. How the Huskies can improve on last season and unseat Utah as the champs will be something DeBoer will be working on this season.

Can Michael Penix Jr. lead Washington to the playoffs?

Michael Penix Jr. is back at QB for Washington

Michael Penix Jr. is one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football. He decided to come back instead of entering the NFL Draft. After four years at Indiana, Penix Jr. finally got a chance to start and showed he could be a game-changing quarterback.

Penix Jr. will need to be as good or even better than he was last year if the Huskies are going to make the CFB playoffs. USC still has Caleb Williams under center so the pressure is on Penix Jr. to elevate his game if Washington is going to win the Pac-12.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence

Poll : Do you think the Huskies will be better than last year? Yes No 0 votes