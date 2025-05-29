Kalen DeBoer provides huge Alabama injury update amid rumors of multiple players missing 2025 season

Kalen DeBoer has multiple injured players on the Alabama roster who are scheduled to start for the program in the 2025 season. Most of them - who appear to have made significant recoveries - are expected to show up in the Week 1 matchup against the Florida State Seminoles on Aug. 30. The veteran coach was at the 2025 SEC spring meetings on Tuesday, where he shared an overview of the team's medical health with the reporters. He updated that almost 15 players were on the injured list heading into the spring practice.

Ad

Athletes like Deontae Lawson, Domanu Jackson and Keon Sabb - who will be returning for one more year - did not participate in the spring camps.

Similarly, Danny Lewis, Bubba Hampton, Alex Asparuhov, David Bird and Kevonte Henry also failed to show up for the camps. Meanwhile, players like Justin Jefferson, Kadyn Proctor and James Smith were available for a limited period and are expected to start from Week 1.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

DeBoer reiterated that there aren't any contact injuries or players who are destined to miss the 2025 season, contrary to previous reports that some key players would miss the entirety of the campaign.

Ad

Trending

Kalen DeBoer during Alabama's A-Day Spring Game. (Credits: IMAGN)

“There’s too many as a whole that are still coming off of last season, missed some time during during spring ball, but there’ll be a pretty good group that now is in full swing,” DeBoer said to the reporters on Tuesday.

Ad

“Just a few guys that have what we refer to as limited or limited contact – I mean, there’s not contact now – but limited and just kind of monitoring their situations as they go through the month of June. But by the time we hit August, we feel very confident that we will have everyone back and be ready to roll at the level we need to,” he added.

Ad

Kalen DeBoer throws light on QB battle at Alabama

In the current scenario, TY Simpson, former Washington passer Austin Mack and five-star recruit Keelon Russell are reportedly in the run to replace Jalen Milroe for the starting job. While the rumors are still in Simpson's favor, DeBoer refused to make a final call on who would become his QB1 in 2025.

He claimed all three of them are still competing for the job. At a personal level, the trio showcased their best and the position coaches are keeping track of their progress. By the end of June, the players would be engaged in offseason practice.

DeBoer hopes to get more clarity on each of their abilities and the depth of the roster. Currently, it is TY Simpson who will start for the team this upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!