Kalen DeBoer provides update on Austin Mack's position within Alabama's offense

Head coach Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide are in a difficult situation this season with the departure of quarterback Jalen Milroe. Milroe left the team to enter the 2025 NFL draft, and as a result, the team needs to determine its starting QB for the 2025 season.

Heading into the 2025 season, QB Ty Simpson is projected to be the starter. However, it is not a guarantee, as he has limited experience as a veteran, and Austin Mack, who is entering his redshirt sophomore season, is behind him, pushing for playing time.

During Wednesday's episode of "Next Round Live," Kalen DeBoer spoke about Austin Mack's position within Alabama's offense.

"I'm not gonna speak for Austin, but I do have a really good relationship with him, having been with him now -- this is Year 3. He knows he has some elite football ahead of him. He's really getting the most reps he's ever had here this spring."

Kalen DeBoer then spoke about how last season was difficult with four QBs looking to get reps at practice.

"Last year he was in the mix but really had a little more of Ty, Jalen, and even Dillon was taking more reps than he was and it's hard enough when you got two, let alone four splitting what you want. This was the most reps he's ever had and he sees the growth. He sees the development."

"We've got a lot of hard workers on the football team. He's near the top of that list as far as the work he puts in. I'm excited for him. I know there's a trust that needs to exist between coach and player. I think that's growing and existing with all three of the guys because they all started with a different starting point."

Kalen DeBoer will watch Austin Mack battle for playing time with two other QBs this season

Ty Simpson is the favorite to be the starter for head coach Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide next season, and Austin Mack is favored to be the backup. However, they are not the only QBs who are expected to push for playing time in the 2025 season.

The Alabama Crimson Tide recruited Keelon Russell, who they hope is their QB of the future in this year's class. According to ESPN, Russell is the No. 2-ranked player in the 2025 class behind Michigan's Bryce Underwood. However, he is expected to be the third QB this season behind Simpson and Mack.

