  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Kalen DeBoer re-offers top QB target for Alabama's 2027 class after Nick Saban’s initial push

Kalen DeBoer re-offers top QB target for Alabama's 2027 class after Nick Saban’s initial push

By Maliha
Modified Jul 23, 2025 15:58 GMT
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn

Four-star quarterback Trent Seaborn is the No. 6 recruit in Alabama (as per the Rivals Industry Rankings). He is being actively recruited by the in-state Alabama Crimson Tide for their 2027 class. The Thompson High School (Alabaster) standout attended a 7-on-7 event in Tuscaloosa in June.

Ad

Following the tournament, Seaborn received a re-offer from Kalen DeBoer's program after an earlier offer extended by former coach Nick Saban. This renewed attention has made Seaborn feel like a priority in Tuscaloosa.

"I think they do things a specific way, they don’t go around offering everybody," Seaborn told On3. "So to be offered by them is really an honor."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Seaborn, who is 6-foot-1, has been Thompson High's starting quarterback since eighth grade and has a 26-5 record. He is ranked 17th among quarterbacks in the 2027 class by Rivals.

At last week's Hustle Up 7v7 tournament, Seaborn completed 154 of 174 passes (89%) with 37 touchdowns, 17 extra points and just one interception. Besides Alabama, he has offers from programs like South Carolina, Ole Miss, Auburn, Oregon, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Speaking with AL.com in June, Seaborn explained what factors matter most in his college decision. He said:

Ad
“Obviously, I’m looking for an offense I see myself fitting in, something I’m comfortable with. Away from a schematic standout, also from a cultural standpoint, am I going to a school that will not only develop me on the field but off the field as a person and a human being?
"I want to be in a locker room where we are all working to the same goal, which hopefully is a national championship and also to be great dads, brothers and husbands in the future.”
Ad

Trent Seaborn opens up about his trip to Alabama in June

Trent Seaborn is the No. 199 recruit in the nation. Despite having two more years in high school, the Alabama coaching staff has been making sure to push for an edge in his recruitment.

“I got to talk to coach (Kalen) DeBoer and coach (Nick) Sheridan (co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach) and got to meet coach (Ryan) Grubb (offensive coordinator) for the first time,” Seaborn told AL.com in June.
Ad
“I really like the coaches up there. I think it’s only uphill for them. I think they have a great season ahead of them. They have a really great quarterback room, and I’m excited to see what they do.”

Alabama has only two committed players in the 2027 class, edge rusher JaBarrius Garror and athlete Alexander Ward.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications