Kalen DeBoer re-offers top QB target for Alabama's 2027 class after Nick Saban’s initial push

Four-star quarterback Trent Seaborn is the No. 6 recruit in Alabama (as per the Rivals Industry Rankings). He is being actively recruited by the in-state Alabama Crimson Tide for their 2027 class. The Thompson High School (Alabaster) standout attended a 7-on-7 event in Tuscaloosa in June.Following the tournament, Seaborn received a re-offer from Kalen DeBoer's program after an earlier offer extended by former coach Nick Saban. This renewed attention has made Seaborn feel like a priority in Tuscaloosa.&quot;I think they do things a specific way, they don’t go around offering everybody,&quot; Seaborn told On3. &quot;So to be offered by them is really an honor.&quot;Seaborn, who is 6-foot-1, has been Thompson High's starting quarterback since eighth grade and has a 26-5 record. He is ranked 17th among quarterbacks in the 2027 class by Rivals.At last week's Hustle Up 7v7 tournament, Seaborn completed 154 of 174 passes (89%) with 37 touchdowns, 17 extra points and just one interception. Besides Alabama, he has offers from programs like South Carolina, Ole Miss, Auburn, Oregon, North Carolina and Tennessee.Speaking with AL.com in June, Seaborn explained what factors matter most in his college decision. He said:“Obviously, I’m looking for an offense I see myself fitting in, something I’m comfortable with. Away from a schematic standout, also from a cultural standpoint, am I going to a school that will not only develop me on the field but off the field as a person and a human being?&quot;I want to be in a locker room where we are all working to the same goal, which hopefully is a national championship and also to be great dads, brothers and husbands in the future.”Trent Seaborn opens up about his trip to Alabama in JuneTrent Seaborn is the No. 199 recruit in the nation. Despite having two more years in high school, the Alabama coaching staff has been making sure to push for an edge in his recruitment.“I got to talk to coach (Kalen) DeBoer and coach (Nick) Sheridan (co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach) and got to meet coach (Ryan) Grubb (offensive coordinator) for the first time,” Seaborn told AL.com in June.“I really like the coaches up there. I think it’s only uphill for them. I think they have a great season ahead of them. They have a really great quarterback room, and I’m excited to see what they do.”Alabama has only two committed players in the 2027 class, edge rusher JaBarrius Garror and athlete Alexander Ward.