Kalen DeBoer's 5-star target reveals "what helped Alabama most" on official visit

By Maliha
Published Jun 23, 2025 05:54 GMT
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn
Alabama has been a top target for multiple in-state prospects like five-star edge rusher Anthony Jones. The 2026 class standout from St. Paul's Episcopal in Mobile is managing both his training and a prominent recruitment process.

Jones was in Tuscaloosa the past weekend for his official visit to Kalen DeBoer's program and left impressed.

“On this visit, I loved the brotherhood that I saw at Alabama," Jones told On3. "The relationships I have with the staff is something else I like a lot. How I fit into the scheme and their plan for me is something else that stands out at Alabama.”
Jones began receiving scholarship offers from major programs like Mississippi State and Vanderbilt before even stepping onto a high school field. Since then, he has only continued to improve and now ranks as the No. 3 edge rusher in the 2026 class and the No. 19 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Top recruits like Jones are looking for programs that can develop their full potential, and DeBoer’s staff made sure to address that during his official visit.

“What helped Alabama the most on this visit was seeing what they can do for me and helping me be versatile in the defense," Jones said. "They have a plan for me even if I get bigger and gain weight.”

The Crimson Tide doesn't have a linebacker commit in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 11 in the nation with eight committed players.

Anthony Jones reveals Alabama's standing in his recruitment

Outside linebacker coach Christian Robinson is recruiting Anthony Jones in Alabama. The two have built a strong bond, with Jones describing their connection as a “father-son relationship” and mentioning they speak weekly.

In a conversation with On3, Jones shared where the Crimson Tide stands in his recruitment process.

“Alabama is definitely a top school for me," Jones said. My decision is coming soon. It will be about relationships, development on and off the field, the degree and life after football.
Jones holds over 30 scholarship offers, with Alabama competing against major programs such as Oregon, Auburn, Miami and Texas A&M. Unlike many in-state prospects, Jones is open to leaving Alabama, which means the Crimson Tide must increase their efforts to keep him home.

“I don’t feel like I have to stay in state to represent my city,” Jones told Montgomery Advertiser. “I just want to represent my city. I feel I will represent it good wherever I go."

As of now, On3 gives Kalen DeBoer's program the best odds of securing Jones' commitment at 31.1%.

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Edited by Ruth John S
