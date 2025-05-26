Kalen DeBoer's Alabama shares star QB Jalen Milroe's new look in Seahawks jersey before 2025 NFL debut

Jalen Milroe couldn't ultimately take the Alabama Crimson Tide where other quarterbacks had. Regardless, Milroe, selected in the third round of the NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks, left his mark at the school, and the social media team had a classy gesture on Sunday.

The Crimson Tide's social media team posted Milroe´s rookie premiere video, with the former Alabama quarterback showing his new colors on Sunday.

The hype video has the signal caller wearing the No. 6 jersey in the Seahawks' navy blue uniform.

Jalen Milroe had an uneven season for Alabama last year. The quarterback passed for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 726 yards and 20 scores on the ground.

While his dual-threat ability was evident, he was also inaccurate as a passer, completing 63% of his throws. His touchdown-to-interception ratio was also an area of concern, as he often seemed to force the ball into spots.

Milroe will develop in Seattle, opening the season as QB3 on the depth chart, behind Sam Darnold and Drew Lock. Still, investing a third-round selection on the quarterback means the team saw something they liked.

Jalen Milroe was the fourth quarterback selected in the draft, after Miami's Cam Ward (Tennessee Titans), Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart (New York Giants), and Louisville's Tyler Shough (New Orleans Saints).

The quarterback spot for Kalen DeBoer's squad is still up for grabs, with Ty Simpson the favorite to open the season as the starter over Austin Mack and Keelon Russell.

Seahawks legend shares advice given to Jalen Milroe

As one of the players in the green room at the NFL draft, Jalen Milroe was able to have a different experience during the event. Part of it was talking to Seattle Seahawks great, Shaun Alexander.

Alexander spoke on the "Up and Adams Show" and shared the advice he gave the former Alabama star.

“I saw him the first day (of the 2025 draft). He was there to support some of the other teammates and then he flew home," Alexander said. "And so I’m over here: ‘Keep your head up. You’re about to go to a place. You’re going to be in the show when you get there. You’re going to love it. Just be you when you get there. You’ve got the key.’ And literally I’m about to call him on the stage, so it was great. We got to talk on the phone afterwards.”

Alexander, a fellow Alabama alum, had a nine-year NFL career, eight of them in Seattle. He ran for 9,453 yards and 100 touchdowns and was named the 2005 NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year.

