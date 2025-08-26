Kalen DeBoer's QB1 TY Simpson reveals Nick Saban's biggest advice to him before first-ever career start at Alabama

After three years of waiting and competing, Ty Simpson will make his first career start on Saturday on the road against Florida State in Alabama’s season opener. The redshirt junior won the job over Austin Mack and freshman Keelon Russell by showing he could protect the football and stay consistent during fall camp.Under new coach Kalen DeBoer, he’s preparing for the moment he’s worked toward since arriving in Alabama. With the pressure mounting, Simpson reached out to someone he trusts, former Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, for advice on how to handle the nerves.&quot;I talked to coach Saban here recently, and I asked him the same question,&quot; Simpson said after Tuesday's practice. &quot;I was like, ‘What do I need to tell myself going into a game like this?’ How to not get so anxious, how to not get nervous, how to not make it bigger than what it is.&quot;He was just like, ‘Hey, just play within yourself. Make sure that you keep your team out of negative plays and negative drives.’ He always said that if you end the drive with a kick, a PAT, a field goal or a punt, then you’re in good shape, and you’re not dead in the water.&quot;I’m taking that approach and just making sure I’m gonna march down the field and do everything I can to move the ball forward and not go backward.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTy Simpson spent two seasons under Saban before the latter retired in 2023.Ty Simpson is not letting the moment get too bigAlabama had a hard time in true road games last season, finishing with a 2-3 record. Turnovers in away games often put the team behind early. Kaleb DeBoer has made it a priority to start fast and avoid early mistakes, something Ty Simpson has excelled at during fall camp, which played an important part in him winning the job.Now that game week is here, Simpson said he’s trying not to overthink things.&quot;There’s a great feeling going into a game like this knowing that I’m more mature than I was even last year, but compared to a couple years ago,&quot; Simpson said. &quot;I’m just gonna prepare like I’ve always prepared, it’s just the first start. I’m just excited and just happy. My plan is to be the best I can be and get my guys the ball.”The kickoff for the season opener is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.