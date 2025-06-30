Kalen DeBoer secures massive recruiting win as elite five-star LB commits to Alabama for the class of 2026

Alabama continues its surge in the 2026 recruiting cycle after securing commitment from five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin on Sunday. Griffin chose the Crimson Tide over finalists Florida State, Ohio State and Texas.

Griffin, who hails from Gainesville, Georgia, is ranked as the No. 1 linebacker and the No. 8 prospect in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports. He had initially committed to USC in July 2024, before reopening his recruitment process in May.

In an interview with ESPN after making his commitment, Griffin shared the key influence in his commitment to Alabama. He said it was the Crimson Tide’s storied tradition and the compelling vision presented by Kalen DeBoer and outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson.

“Growing up, just seeing them, all the draft picks and stuff that they've had -- all the guys they've put in the league -- it speaks for itself,” Griffin said. “They have history and they're really clear about what they're trying to build with this new staff.”

Griffin becomes the second five-star commitment to the Crimson Tide in the 2026 cycle, according to 247Sports, joining cornerback Jorden Edmonds. The program is ranked 8th in the cycle following the linebacker's commitment and it is bound to climb higher in the coming week.

Xavier Griffin hinted at committing to Alabama after his official visit

Xavier Griffin offered hints on a possible commitment to Alabama during his official visit in early June. It was his first trip to Tuscaloosa and the Crimson Tide left a strong impression. He discussed the experience in an interview with 247Sports.

“It was a great time,” Griffin told Bama247 after the visit. “I think my favorite part was all the love the current players showed during the photo shoot. They were hyping us all up. That was awesome.”

“I actually spent more time with Wommack this trip just because I spent a lot of time with [Robinson] during the spring. Coach Wommack talked a lot about using me in multiple positions just because of my versatility and athletic abilities. He is fired up and wants to coach me."

Xavier Griffin followed his visit to Alabama with official visits to Texas and Florida State in consecutive weekends and visited Ohio State in late May.

