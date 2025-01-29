Kalen DeBoer topping Marcus Freeman and Dan Lanning in the latest Top 10 coaches ranking irks CFB analyst 

Kalen DeBoer’s first season at Alabama was below the usual standard of the dominant program. The Crimson Tide has been the most dominant college football team this century, thanks to the leadership of Nick Saban. DeBoer now has to bring out better results next season.

Ahead of the 2025 college football season, On3’s JD Pickell is rating DeBoer high. In his latest ranking for the top 10 college football coaches, the Alabama coach was ranked fourth on the list, only behind Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Texas’ Steve Sarkisian.

The ranking hasn’t impressed fellow college football analyst Michael Pevia. Kalen DeBoer was ranked ahead of Oregon’s Dan Lanning, Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, all of whom made it to the College Football Playoff. Pevia had some words for Pickell about his ranking on X.

“Kalen DeBoer over Dan Lanning, Marcus Freeman AND Dabo Swinney? What is J.D smoking,” Pevia wrote.

Kalen DeBoer optimistic about the upcoming season

With a 9-4 finish and failing to make the playoffs, Kalen DeBoer fell short of the lofty expectations in his first season at Alabama. The coach wasn't shy to admit this while speaking to reporters on Tuesday at the Senior Bowl practice in Mobile, Alabama.

“We know that we need to be better,” DeBoer said. “That’s the expectation I had from day one, is that we perform at a championship level, and we certainly fell short of that. Whether you’re 0-12 or 12-0 in a regular season, you’re always gonna really critique and be detailed on how you’ve gotta improve.”

However, the coach is optimistic about a better outing in the upcoming season. A lot of work is currently being done to ensure the Crimson Tide can reach their goal next season after the disappointment of 2024. He highlighted this to the reporters in Mobile.

“There’s a lot of good things already happening,” DeBoer said on Tuesday. “It already feels a lot different internally as we turn the page into 2025, from the first team meeting, which was less than two weeks after our last bowl game.

“Just excited about what’s happening, the work that’s being put in. I haven’t had a chance to be around the guys a lot, just because we’ve been on the road recruiting. You only get a few days here, especially as a head coach, the only time of the year now in January you can get out.”

In preparation for the 2025 season, Kalen DeBoer has made some changes to the team's defensive coaching staff with opportunities to make additions to the offensive staff also in place. He's also added a host of players from the transfer portal while staying active on the recruiting trail.

