Kani Walker injury: Arkansas HC Sam Pittman provides major update on DB after being hospitalized

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Kani Walker was taken off the field on a stretcher in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against Ole Miss following a collision with a teammate. It occurred with 14:51 remaining in the game when Walker appeared to take a knee to the back of his head while making a tackle near the sideline.He remained on the ground as medical staff rushed in, eventually loading him onto a stretcher after a 12-minute delay.Arkansas coach Sam Pittman provided an update on the junior defensive back on Monday.“Kani is good, thanks for the question,” Pittman told the media. “Kani came back with the team. He’s good, I don’t know whether he’ll be able to play or not right now, honestly. He’s been assessed, obviously, by the doctors and by Vance, but we’re just happy that he’s healthy, and going to be able to recover from all that. But I don’t know how fast.”NCAA Football: Arkansas at Mississippi Sep 13, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorback defensive back Caleb Wooden (22) check on defensive back Kani Walker (13) after an injury during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn ImagesESPN sideline reporter Taylor McGregor had reported on Saturday during the broadcast that Walker had been taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford as a precaution, but confirmed he had movement in all extremities.Kani Walker gave a thumbs up before being escorted off the fieldBefore leaving the field, Kani Walker raised his arm and gave a thumbs-up to the crowd, teammates and fans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.Walker transferred to Arkansas this year after three seasons at Oklahoma. He was one the Razorbacks’ best defenders on Saturday. He finished the game with six tackles, including five solo and one pass defended before the injury. At the time he left the field, he was the team’s third-leading tackler.He is originally from Douglas County High School in Georgia and began his college career at Louisville before transferring to Oklahoma, where he started nine games in 2024 and recorded 24 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and six pass breakups.Arkansas lost to Ole Miss 41-35 after a late turnover. The Razorbacks (2-1, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) have a Week 4 matchup against Memphis.