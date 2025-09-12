  • home icon
  Kansas State vs Arizona injury report: Major Dylan Edwards update proves sign of relief for Chris Klieman

Kansas State vs Arizona injury report: Major Dylan Edwards update proves sign of relief for Chris Klieman

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Sep 12, 2025 17:09 GMT
The Arizona and Kansas State football teams
Kansas State vs Arizona injury report: Major Dylan Edwards update proves sign of relief for Chris Klieman (Imagn)

After dropping their Week 2 game against the Army Black Knights, the Kansas State Wildcats will travel to Arizona Stadium to clash against Big 12 foes, the Arizona Wildcats, on Friday.

Kansas State injury report

Dylan Edwards (tailback) - Available

Kansas State tailback Dylan Edwards has missed the Wildcats' last two games after injuring his ankle in the Week 0 clash against the Iowa State Cyclones in Ireland.

On Friday, ESPN reporter Pete Thamel revealed on X that the tailback would be available for the game against the Arizona Wildcats.

"Sources: Kansas State star tailback Dylan Edwards has been cleared to play at Arizona tonight. He’s missed the last two full games after injuring his ankle Week 0 in Dublin. He’d been considered 50-50 by coach Chris Klieman this week," Thamel tweeted.
Edwards managed 679 yards, resulting in eight touchdowns last season, and was a key member of coach Chris Klieman's team.

Jerrand Bradley (wide receiver) - Out

Coach Chris Klieman revealed during his weekly news conference that Wildcats wide receiver Jerrand Bradley was definitely out of the game against Arizona.

“We will not have (Bradley),” Klieman said. “I think he’s going to be down for a few weeks. We’re learning more this week with some more imaging, but it’s likely that we’re going to miss him for a few weeks. I don’t know if that’s two. I don’t know if that’s four. But I doubt if we’ll have (Bradley) this week.”
Ryan Davis (defensive end) - Questionable

Chris Klieman was optimistic that Wildcats defensive end Ryan Davis would be available for the pivotal Week 3 clash.

“At Big 12 Media Days in (Frisco), everybody asked those older guys to give them one guy that everybody’s excited about. It was Ryan Davis,” Klieman said. “He’s going to practice today. So let’s see what happens. But that would help solidify some things on the defensive line.”
George Fitzpatrick (left tackle) - Out

Offensive lineman George Fitzpatrick is set to be out "for the foreseeable future," as per On3. He is not expected to be back until mid-October or later.

Arizona Wildcats injury report

The Arizona Wildcats have the following players on their injury report:

  • Tyler Powell (tight end) - Out
  • Kedrick Reescano (running back) - Questionable
  • Kris Hutson (wide receiver) - Questionable
  • Kellan Ford (running back) - Questionable
  • Keyan Burnett (running back) - Questionable
Kansas State vs. Arizona Wildcats game info

The Kansas State Wildcats-Arizona Wildcats game will kick off at 9 p.m. ET and will be aired on Fox. Chris Klieman's team opens the game as 1.5-point favorites according to SportsLine Consensus and the over/under stands at 54.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

