Kansas State vs Arizona injury report: Major Dylan Edwards update proves sign of relief for Chris Klieman

After dropping their Week 2 game against the Army Black Knights, the Kansas State Wildcats will travel to Arizona Stadium to clash against Big 12 foes, the Arizona Wildcats, on Friday.Kansas State injury reportDylan Edwards (tailback) - AvailableKansas State tailback Dylan Edwards has missed the Wildcats' last two games after injuring his ankle in the Week 0 clash against the Iowa State Cyclones in Ireland.On Friday, ESPN reporter Pete Thamel revealed on X that the tailback would be available for the game against the Arizona Wildcats.&quot;Sources: Kansas State star tailback Dylan Edwards has been cleared to play at Arizona tonight. He’s missed the last two full games after injuring his ankle Week 0 in Dublin. He’d been considered 50-50 by coach Chris Klieman this week,&quot; Thamel tweeted.Edwards managed 679 yards, resulting in eight touchdowns last season, and was a key member of coach Chris Klieman's team.Jerrand Bradley (wide receiver) - OutCoach Chris Klieman revealed during his weekly news conference that Wildcats wide receiver Jerrand Bradley was definitely out of the game against Arizona.“We will not have (Bradley),” Klieman said. “I think he’s going to be down for a few weeks. We’re learning more this week with some more imaging, but it’s likely that we’re going to miss him for a few weeks. I don’t know if that’s two. I don’t know if that’s four. But I doubt if we’ll have (Bradley) this week.”Ryan Davis (defensive end) - QuestionableChris Klieman was optimistic that Wildcats defensive end Ryan Davis would be available for the pivotal Week 3 clash.“At Big 12 Media Days in (Frisco), everybody asked those older guys to give them one guy that everybody’s excited about. It was Ryan Davis,” Klieman said. “He’s going to practice today. So let’s see what happens. But that would help solidify some things on the defensive line.”George Fitzpatrick (left tackle) - OutOffensive lineman George Fitzpatrick is set to be out &quot;for the foreseeable future,&quot; as per On3. He is not expected to be back until mid-October or later. Arizona Wildcats injury reportThe Arizona Wildcats have the following players on their injury report:Tyler Powell (tight end) - OutKedrick Reescano (running back) - QuestionableKris Hutson (wide receiver) - QuestionableKellan Ford (running back) - QuestionableKeyan Burnett (running back) - QuestionableKansas State vs. Arizona Wildcats game infoThe Kansas State Wildcats-Arizona Wildcats game will kick off at 9 p.m. ET and will be aired on Fox. Chris Klieman's team opens the game as 1.5-point favorites according to SportsLine Consensus and the over/under stands at 54.