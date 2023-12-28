"Kansas against the world!" - Jayhawks HC Lance Leipold's wife sends a message to fans as KU breaks bowl game penalty yards record

The Kansas Jayhawks capped their season with a 49-36 victory in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl over the UNLV Rebels on Tuesday at Chase Field. With that, the Jayhawks' final record for 2023 comes to 9-4 in what can be described as a successful stepping stone for a team that went 2-10 and 6-7 in the last two seasons.

The Jayhawks were propelled to victory by quarterback Jason Bean, who had 449 passing yards, with an astonishing six touchdown passes and three interceptions. Wide receiver Luke Grimm had four catches for 150 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

However, the bowl game broke penalty records, as officials called 27 penalties for 309 yards. The Jayhawks were flagged 18 times for 210 yards, while the Rebels were flagged nine times for 99 yards.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Mid-game, Kelly Leipold, the wife of coach Lance Leipold, took to X to send a message to Kansas nation. To put it simply, the message was inspired by a famous speech by Ohio State's Ryan Day earlier in the season.

"@KU_Football against the world!" Kelly wrote.

Expand Tweet

Some mocked that while the tweet seemed aimed at the referees, it seemed impossible for the officials to force the interceptions Jason Bean was throwing.

Expand Tweet

Other fans pointed out that a Big 12 team like the Jayhawks shouldn't really have a hard time beating UNLV, a Mountain West school.

Expand Tweet

Kansas fans thought that coach Leipold hadn't taught his players the fundamentals of the game, and they let his wife know.

Expand Tweet

Some fans just kept their opinions simple and to the point:

Expand Tweet

Other X users couldn't believe this wasn't a set of Big 12 officials, as, according to them, the bad blood towards the Jayhawks was easy to see.

Expand Tweet

An outside observer pointed out that besides Missouri and Kansas State, not many fan bases wanted to see the Jayhawks fall.

Expand Tweet

Jayhawks fans strongly supported Ms. Leipold's view:

Expand Tweet

What's the inspiration behind the tweet from the Kansas Jayhawks coach Leipold's wife?

The phrase "It's always been ___ against the world" is usually linked with sports fans and teams from the state of Ohio. NBA legend Lebron James used it when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers. It's been used by the Cleveland Guardians, and more recently, it's been a staple of Ohio State coach Ryan Day's repertoire.

Earlier in the season, after a last-minute victory over Notre Dame, the coach gave the following statement to NBC:

"We're proud to be from Ohio, and it's always been Ohio against the world, and it will continue to be Ohio against the world."

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season