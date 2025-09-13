"Karma for leaving Pac 12": CFB fans tear into DeShaun Foster's UCLA after embarrassing 28-10 loss to New Mexico

UCLA faced a crushing defeat against New Mexico on Friday, losing 35-10 to the Lobos at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. The win marked the Lobos’ first win over a power-conference opponent since 2008, according to the Big Ten Network broadcast.The loss came at a particularly painful time for the Bruins, who were still searching for their first win of the 2025 season after being routed 43-10 by Utah on Aug. 30 and falling to UNLV the following week.Despite being 15½-point favorites, UCLA looked outmatched from start to finish on Friday. There is no other way to spin it for DeShaun Foster's squad after a third consecutive loss, and fans are seemingly done with the school.&quot;I’ve watched #UCLA football since 1958. This is the first time I don’t recognize a single player. Portal blues. Karma for leaving Pac-12. Money grab,&quot; a fan tweeted.&quot;There needs to be a conversation about ucla football. contraction? relegation to the new Pac-12? revoking at least a portion of their FULL B1G 10 share???!!&quot; one said.The Bruins never found their rhythm against New Mexico, falling behind early and failing to recover.The call for UCLA to be sent back to the Pac-12 has increased with the embarrassing loss.&quot;Send UCLA back to the Pac 12 @bigten,&quot; one said.&quot;Send UCLA and Colorado back to the PAC-12. They’d fit in perfectly with Washington State and Oregon State,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Trade UCLA back to the PAC 12 for Washington St,&quot; a person said.&quot;UCLA killed the Pac 12 so they could play in front of 200 fans on a Friday at 7 PM on a network that isn’t widely available while getting destroyed by New Mexico. Poetic,&quot; a netizen said.UCLA officially joined the Big Ten on Aug. 2, 2024, after nearly a century as a member of the Pac-12.Penalties and missed opportunities doom UCLA against New Mexico UCLA’s 35-10 defeat against New Mexico on Friday night marked another low point for the Bruins, who once again looked disorganized on both offense and defense.The Bruins hurt themselves with penalties and squandered a chance to score at the end of the second quarter when a false start backed them up with one second left. Nico Iamaleava showed flashes by hitting Mikey Matthews on a 32-yard gain and finding Titus Mokiao-Atimalala for a touchdown, but the offense lacked consistency and rhythm.After halftime, DeShaun Foster’s squad continued to falter as Iamaleava opened the third quarter with three incompletions, and back-to-back false starts from Ga DiGiorgio erased any momentum.The Bruins managed only a long field goal to close the gap to four, but repeated mistakes and wasted drives kept them from capitalizing on New Mexico’s errors.The fourth quarter brought more setbacks as Iamaleava threw an interception. UCLA also failed on a fourth-down attempt, and penalties ballooned to 13 overall. Iamaleava finished 22-of-34 for 217 yards with one touchdown and one interception, adding 33 rushing yards on six carries.