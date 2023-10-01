Louisiana Tech linebacker Brevin Randle finds himself in a lot of trouble. An incident during the Friday night game between Louisiana Tech and UTEP has led to his suspension from the team. And his future in the football world is definitely up in the air.

Randle stepped on the head of an opponent during the Friday night clash. Although no penalty was called during the game, the Bulldogs took the matter into their own hands and sent their player packing. The CFB world is backing the decision on social media.

The news has the fans talking about the incident and has received a lot of different reactions.

CFB world reacts to Brevin Randle's indefinite suspension

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs announced on Sunday that they are sending their linebacker Brevin Randle on an indefinite suspension. This comes after he stomped on UTEP Miners offensive lineman Steven Hubbard's head in the second quarter of the week 5 game.

The Bulldogs won the game 24-10 in the end but will now go about their business without their star linebacker. The CFB world reacted to the news and backed the program's decision. A fan thinks the Brevin Randle indefinite suspension killed everything the player could have achieved but it's on Randle.

Another fan said that such kinds of acts have no place anywhere.

This fan doesn't want Randle to return to the field in the future.

The action has left this fan stunned, to say the least.

Another fan was thinking of Hubbard screaming on the ground.

This fan wants Randle to apologize for the act.

Another fan had this to say on the issue

This fan is a karma believer, and thinks Randle got what he deserved.

A single act could just break the career anyone makes over the years. It remains to be seen whether Randle will ever grace the football field again. However, 2023 is his final year as an NCAA athlete. So, the suspension keeps his future in the dark.

The Bulldogs need to build on the win

Keeping the Brevin Randle indefinite suspension aside, the Bulldogs need to build on their win against UTEP. They have had a mixed season so far and are 3-3 at the moment. The Bulldogs need a lot more from the team.

They next face Western Kentucky next week in a crunch encounter. The Hilltoppers have a slightly better overall record coming into the game but there isn't much that separates the sides. Will the Bulldogs be able to overcome the odds they find themselves in after the Brevin Randle indefinite suspension?