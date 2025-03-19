"Keep grinding champ": Colorado fans rejoice at Deion Sanders's defensive weapon making progress during spring practice 

Deion Sanders is set to begin a new era with the Colorado Buffaloes this upcoming season. He lost several of his team's key players this year, as most of them have declared for the upcoming NFL Draft and a few others entered the transfer portal.

However, Sanders did not waste any time in revamping his roster and coaching staff this offseason. One of the experienced players on the program who has been catching the interest of the staff is cornerback Isaiah Hardge. On Wednesday, the Colorado Buffaloes Instagram page posted a clip from the team's locker room discussions.

In the video, Isaiah Hardge received praise from the coaching staff for his off-season development.

"Isaiah Hardge, the more you play, the better you get. The more you play, the better you get. Your technique is improving every single day. I like that about you," Colorado WRs coach Jason Phillips said.

Fans took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to Isaiah Hardge's offseason development.

"Go crazy big dawg," one fan said.

"Practice makes progress. 1% better every day," another fan commented.

Colorado fans rejoice at Deion Sanders's defensive weapon making progress at spring practice (Image via Instagram/@CUBuffsFootball)

"Keep it up Isaiah," a Buffaloes fan said.

"Lil bro fasho up next," a fan commented.

"Yes sir... He's been preparing for the moment, put in that work last year with very little playing time, didn't get in the portal knowing he had all that competition," one Instagram user wrote.

"Hope bro does what he's supposed to do this season, bro has been humble and patiently been waiting for his turn!" a college football fan commented.

Colorado recruited Isaiah Hardge as a three-star prospect and he enrolled with the program in April 2022. He was initially brought in as a wide receiver. But Deion Sanders converted him into a cornerback, trying to hone the same two-way potential that he saw in players such as Heisman winner Travis Hunter.

Isiah Hardge redshirted his freshman campaign while making three appearances on the field. Last season, he saw limited playing time in 11 games on both sides of the ball. Hardge tallied five total tackles as a cornerback and 39 receiving yards as a WR. With the departure of Hunter in the draft, Hardge will probably play a key role for his team this season.

Deion Sanders shares some words of motivation with players during spring practice

The Buffs are preparing to improve on last season's 9-4 campaign. Amidst their ongoing spring practice, Deion Sanders decided to take some time and share his thoughts with the players. In his speech, Coach Prime asked his players to always remember the reason why they decided to join his program and what they had told him during the recruiting process.

"Don't forget about your why," Coach Prime said. "Don't forget that when you're here. Quit looking at what somebody else got, and worry about what you have. Cause God's been good to all of us because we're here. Am I right or wrong? We're going to go out there, we're going to work our b*tt off today."

Expand Tweet

The Buffs' annual Black & Gold Day spring game is scheduled for April 19. Following that, their 2025 season will begin with a home game against Georgia Tech on August 29.

