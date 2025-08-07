  • home icon
  "Keep NFL far away from our college football": CFB fans debate over Commish Roger Goodell's potential move to launch new ESPN product 

By Farouk Yusuf
Published Aug 07, 2025 01:31 GMT
NFL: APR 24 2025 NFL Draft - Source: Getty
The acquisition of NFL Network by ESPN is one of the biggest news stories this offseason, and Roger Goodell is anticipating some changes in the broadcast of college football. The NFL commissioner is exploring the creation of a College Football RedZone channel.

This will be a channel that rapidly switches between college football games on Saturdays, showing every play from the 20-yard line to the endzone. During an appearance on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” Goodell suggested the possibility of launching a College Football RedZone.

“It’ll continue to be produced right here in this building,” Goodell said when asked about the future of NFL RedZone from NFL Network’s broadcast studio in Los Angeles. “It will be the NFL RedZone. I don’t think fans will see any difference to that.
“Obviously, in the context of that, though, ESPN purchased the RedZone name, and they will be able to utilize that for other sports, college football and other things, and I think that could be an exciting thing for our fans also to see a RedZone, maybe in college football or other sports," he added. "That’s something that they now own and have the ability to do that, but as far as Red Zone, NFL Red Zone, there won’t be any changes for our plans.”
While this sounds like a good idea to some, and ESPN might likely be working on it, a host of fans have raised concerns about what it could mean for college football broadcasts. ESPN once tried to produce something similar with “ESPN Goal Line,” but fell short of expectations.

Here's a look at some of the reactions from fans online to Roger Goodell's idea:

Here's a look at some more reactions on X/Twitter:

Roger Goodell believes ESPN will build on NFL Network's legacy

While it remains unclear what the plans look like for ESPN regarding launching a College Football Redzone channel, Roger Goodell is confident about the future following the sale. He said in a statement announcing the sale:

“Since its launch in 2003, NFL Network has provided millions of fans unprecedented access to the sport they love. Whether it was debuting Thursday Night Football, televising the Combine, or telling incredible football stories through original shows and breaking news, NFL Network has delivered. The Network’s sale to ESPN will build on this remarkable legacy, providing more NFL football for more fans in new and innovative ways.”

ESPN acquired NFL Network in exchange for a 10 percent equity stake in ESPN. The deal also involves the takeover of other NFL-owned media assets, including NFL RedZone and NFL Fantasy, by the network, boosting its offerings in the league.

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

