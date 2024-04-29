Texas A&M-Commerce captain Keith Miller III reportedly died on April 11 at the age of 23. The former Colorado wide receiver was found dead in his apartment near the school campus.

The cause of death was not immediately known. However, the police launched an investigation into his death with an official report yet to be released.

"I'm only going to address this one time for the sake I don't want any fake news being spread,” Calia Jae wrote on Instagram, according to the Daily Mail on April 13. “Keith was mentally battling something that not me or even his mom could help him with. I have done everything I could as his partner to try to help him during his battle but ultimately God has the final say.”

Reaction to Keith Miller’s death

There have been a lot of reactions to the sudden death of Keith Miller from friends and loved ones.

The Colorado athletic department immediately released a statement following the announcement of his death.

"Keith was a member of our football program for two seasons in 2020-21 and in every way imaginable was an outstanding young man in addition to being a beloved father, son, and brother.

"He will always be a part of the Buffs family and was taken from us way too soon. His family, teammates from both CU and Texas A&M-Commerce, and all those who knew him are in our thoughts."

His current school also gave a tribute to the team captain.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Keith Miller. The A&M-Commerce community extends its deepest condolences to Keith's family and those who knew and loved him," Texas A&M-Commerce athletic director Jim Curry said in a statement.

Keith Miller III laid to rest in Dallas

Keith Miller III's funeral was on Saturday in Dallas, Texas. His burial saw his family and loved ones assemble to offer him the last respect. This included Brenden Rice, his former teammate.

On the same day, Rice was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the sixth round of the NFL draft. The former USC player received his welcoming call to the league from the Los Angeles Chargers while serving as a pallbearer at the funeral.

During their time together at Colorado, Miller dressed for five games but never saw action for the Buffaloes. The outbreak of COVID-19 was said to have impacted his ability to secure playing time.