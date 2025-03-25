Kelvin Banks Jr. NFL Draft: Analyst drops his projection for Texas OT in latest mock draft

Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. is one of the best offensive linemen heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. Banks could be selected in the first round.

Ad

With the draft less than one month away, NFL draft analyst Chad Reuter projects Banks going 13th overall to the Arizona Cardinals.

"The Cardinals ensure they beat the Colts to a premier offensive line prospect, moving up three slots in Round 1 by swapping their third-round pick for Miami's late fourth-round selection," Reuter wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Arizona traded up for a versatile lineman in Paris Johnson Jr. two years ago, and Banks could play inside or outside as a rookie."

Ad

Trending

As Reuter writes, the Cardinals would solidify their tackle position by having Johnson and Banks on each side of the line.

Banks is ranked as the fourth-best offensive tackle by ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

Banks is known for his speed and footwork, which helps his game on the line.

Draft analyst explains why Kelvin Banks Jr. could slide in the draft

Kelvin Banks Jr. entered the college year as one of the top offensive linemen in the draft. However, Mel Kiper thinks Banks didn't have as good of a year, which could see him slide down the draft board.

Ad

“We thought Kelvin Banks Jr. from Texas would be in this mix, but he had some hiccups we call them, right?” Kiper said, via On3. “Some inconsistent performances, banged up later in the year. Didn’t have the type of season you expected from him to be a top-five pick. We thought maybe he’d be in the mix to be the second or third pick. That didn’t happen. So he opened the door for maybe a guy like Josh Simmons.”

Ad

Although Kiper thinks Banks will fall down the draft board, he will still be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.