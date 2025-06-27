Kenny Dillingham faces massive blow as elite four-star WR of 2026 class decommits from ASU to join Big Ten powerhouse

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham lost one of his 2026 recruits. Four-star wide receiver Nalin Scott, who had been committed to the Sun Devils since April, has flipped his commitment to the Big Ten program, Nebraska.

Scott, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound wideout from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, switched after an official visit to Lincoln. He announced the flip on Friday.

Hayes Fawcett @Hayesfawcett3 LINK BREAKING: Class of 2026 WR Nalin Scott has Flipped his Commitment from Arizona State to Nebraska, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’2 205 WR from Marietta, GA had been Committed to the Sun Devils since April “AGTG!! Blessed to call this Home #GBR” https://on3.com/rivals/nalin-scott-159427/

Scott becomes the ninth commit in Nebraska’s 2026 recruiting class, which also includes wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte, cornerback Danny Odem, tight end Luke Sorenson and offensive linemen Hayden Ainsworth and Rex Waterman.

Nebraska’s 2026 class ranks No. 52 nationally and No. 18 in the Big Ten, according to recruiting sites.

For Arizona State and Kenny Dillingham, this is a big loss. Scott was the second-highest-ranked player in the 2026 class.

His exit drops the team’s class ranking, leaves a gap at wide receiver and places added pressure on wide receivers coach Hines Ward to retool the unit, with current WR Jordyn Tyson expected to leave for the NFL after the upcoming season.

ASU still has talented commits like four-star QB Jake Fette and three-star players Cardae Mack (RB) and Julian Hugo (EDGE).

Meanwhile, Nebraska continues to build momentum under Matt Rhule, adding important players around its quarterback duo.

Why did Nalin Scott decommit from Kenny Dillingham's program?

Even with Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State’s strong 11-3 season in 2024 and a College Football Playoff appearance, Nebraska was able to pull Nalin Scott away, largely thanks to their 2026 quarterback commit Dayton Raiola. Their visit to the program coincided with June 20.

“Oh yeah, Dayton played a major role,” Scott told Bryan Munson from Husker Online. “I would also say my family ended up getting close with Dayton and Dylan Raiola too. Me and Dayton have a good relationship since the first time I visited Nebraska.

"For most of my official visit we hung out. The relationship piece with Dayton is most definitely there. We have been the whole time. Everything has been good like that.”

Scott also mentioned that his host during the visit was freshman wideout Isaiah Mozee.

“My player host was freshman wide receiver Isaiah Mozee. He told me that the relationships between the players and the coaches are great and there isn’t any fake energy around the program. It was good getting to know him while on my visit.”

Scott had a good 2024 campaign at McEachern, posting 29 catches for 541 yards and two touchdowns, plus two rushing scores.

