Kenny Dillingham makes major recruiting stride by landing elite 4-star TE to ASU's 2026 class amid FSU rumors 

Kenny Dillingham and his staff added another name to Arizona State's class of 2026 on Friday. Four-star tight end Landen Miree announced his commitment decision via a live social media broadcast, choosing the Sun Devils over a host of other finalists, including Florida State.

“Don’t call my phone…. I’m home,” Miree said in the broadcast.

Miree took official visits to Washington, North Carolina, Cincinnati and Florida State during his recruitment. While Washington briefly seemed to lead the race, their momentum faded rapidly. Ultimately, the Sun Devils edged out the Seminoles to secure Miree’s commitment.

“The path to playing time was a big factor on why Arizona State won,” Miree said via One.com. "The coaches were the most real throughout the whole process and me and my family love Tempe.”

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham was fired up with his program’s success in the race to secure Miree's commitment. Shortly after the TE's decision became public, the coach dropped an enthusiastic message on X/Twitter:

“Let’s gooo!!!! #ACTIVATETHEVALLEY”

Landen Miree becomes the 18th commit for Arizona State in the class of 2026, as the program continues to move upward in the conference ranking. He’s also the Sun Devils’ second tight end in the class, joining California native Hayden Vercher.

Kenny Dillingham continues to make strides on recruiting trail amid lofty expectations

Kenny Dillingham led Arizona State to an unbelievable season in 2024. The program was projected to finish last in the Big 12 but went on to win the conference championship.

However, as Dillingham and his staff continue to fare well on the recruiting trail for the 2026 class, the lofty expectations have continued to rise for the program. The coach addressed this during his session at the Big 12 media days on Tuesday.

“I think expectations aren’t real to us, because we don’t talk about them,” Dillingham added. “I don’t care if we’re picked to win nine games, two games, one game, 10, it’s irrelevant.

“Be the best version of us, and if the best version of us wins three games this year, then guess what? I can sleep at night. If the best version wins 12, that’s freaking awesome, right? But just be the best version of us, that’s our expectation.”

Without a doubt, the goal for Kenny Dillingham in 2025 is to retain the Big 12 title and return to the College Football Playoff. This will solidify the Sun Devils’ reputation as one of the fastest-rising programs in the world of college football as the coach aims to make it.

