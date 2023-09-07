Kent State vs. Arkansas prediction & betting tips - September 9 | College Football Week 2

The Arkansas Razorbacks will host the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday. The Razorbacks are 1-0 after a 56-13 victory over the Western Carolina Catamounts, while the Golden Flashes are 0-1 after a 56-6 beatdown at the hands of the UCF Knights.

Kent State vs. Arkansas game details

Game: Kent State Golden Flashes at Arkansas Razorbacks

Date and Time: Saturday, Sept. 9, 4 p.m. EST

Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Kent State vs. Arkansas betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Kent State Golden Flashes +37.5(-110) Over 56.5(-110) +4000 Arkansas Razorbacks -37.5(-110) Under 56.5(-110) -30030

Kent State vs. Arkansas key stats

The Kent State Golden Flashes will play in their second game. They scored six points in their first game, which ranks 127th out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank tied for 109th in passing offense and 105th in rushing offense. The Golden Flashes allowed 56 points, which ranks 129th. Their passing defense was 116th while their rushing defense was tied for 130th.

Kent State is led by Kenni Burns, who is in his first year leading the program. He is in his first role as a head coach; however, he has served as a running backs coach, wide receivers coach and tight ends coach at multiple locations.

The Arkansas Razorbacks will also play in their second game. Arkansas scored 56 points in its first game, which ranks 10th in the nation. The Razorbacks are tied for 49th in passing offense and 98th in rushing offense. They allowed 13 points, which ranks 34th. Their passing defense ranks 77th while their rushing defense is 24th.

Arkansas is led by Sam Pittman, who is in his fourth season with the Razorbacks. Pittman is in his first head coaching gig as he previously served as an offensive line coach at multiple stops. He has led the Razorbacks to a 20-17 record.

Kent State vs. Arkansas betting prediction

While the Arkansas Razorbacks have struggled in Southeastern Conference play under coach Sam Pittman, they have been dominant in nonconference action as they are 9-1. Meanwhile, the Kent State Golden Flashes simply lack the talent to keep up with a Power Five team, as evident by their 56-6 season-opening loss last weekend.

Although the Razorbacks may face challenges when SEC play begins, don't expect them to struggle with the Golden Flashes. Look for Arkansas to win by at least 38 points.

Pick: Arkansas Razorbacks -37.5 (-110)