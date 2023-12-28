Kentucky football injury report ahead of Gator Bowl 2023: Updates on Jordan Dingle, Josh Kattus and more

The Kentucky Wildcats went 7-5 this season and are set to play the Clemson Tigers in the Gator Bowl on Friday at noon ET.

Kentucky ended its season with a 38-31 win over Louisville which snapped their two-game losing streak. Heading into the Gator Bowl, the Wildcats don't have many opt-outs or injuries.

Kentucky injury report ahead of Gator Bowl

The Kentucky Wildcats have just two players on the injury report ahead of the Gator Bowl.

Jordan Dingle's injury update

Wildcats tight end Jordan Dingle is dealing with an undisclosed injury but will be playing in the Gator Bowl on Friday.

Dingle entered the transfer portal but decided to withdraw his name and stay with Kentucky. It was great news for many Wildcats players to see Dingle remain with Kentucky.

“I’m excited to see my guy back. We’ve built a relationship over the past two years,” Josh Kattus said. “Obviously, he’s a great tight end and he helps his team a lot. Off the field and on the field. Definitely really excited to have him back.”

This season, Dingle recorded 11 receptions for 198 yards.

Josh Kattus' injury update

Kentucky tight end Josh Kattus is questionable to play in the Gator Bowl with an undisclosed injury.

Kattus played in just four games this season and hasn't played since Nov. 11 against Alabama.

This season, Kattus recorded eight receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Outside of the two players on the injury report, here is the full list of Kentucky Wildcats players who won't be playing in the Gator Bowl:

Kaiya Sheron, QB (transfer portal)

Martez Thrower, LB (transfer portal)

Destin Wade, QB (transfer portal)

Shamar Porter, WR (transfer portal)

Keaten Wade, WR (transfer portal)

Luke Fulton, LB (transfer portal)

JuTahn McClain, RB (transfer portal)

Izayah Cummings, WR (transfer portal)

Jamarius Dinkins, DL (transfer portal)

Grant Bingham, OL (transfer portal)

Dekel Crowdus, WR (transfer portal)

Jalen Geiger, CB (transfer portal)

Elijah Reed, CB (transfer portal)

