Kentucky football tickets for Week 2: Where to buy, game details, location and more

The Kentucky Wildcats will host the South Carolina Gamecocks in an SEC matchup in Week 2 on Saturday, September 7. The game will take place at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky, with kickoff set at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will be shown on ABC.

Where to buy Kentucky football tickets for the South Carolina game?

Fans can buy tickets for the Kentucky vs South Carolina game on Ticketmaster and they have plenty of tickets left.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At the time of writing, fans can buy two tickets in section 210 for $61 each, which is the cheapest ticket available. The most expensive ticket is for $669, which is on the 50-yard line and the first row.

Trending

How to watch Kentucky vs South Carolina?

The Kentucky vs South Carolina game on Saturday will be broadcast on ABC. Kick-off is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET.

TV Channel: ABC

Venue: Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky

Kentucky is coming off a 31-0 shutout win over Southern Miss in Week 1. Transfer quarterback Brock Vandagriff went 12-for-18 for 169 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the win.

“Until that quarterback gets under center, goes and plays in that stadium and games, then you don’t know exactly what you have,” UK coach Mark Stoops said on Kentucky.com. “But he played like I thought he would. And he’s not perfect — and none of our team is — but I think there’s a lot to build on that.”

Here's a look at the remaining schedule for Kentucky:

Week 2: vs South Carolina, Sept. 7

Week 3: vs Georgia, Sept. 14

Week 4: vs Ohio, Sept. 21

Week 5: @ Ole Miss, Sept. 28

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: vs Vanderbilt, Oct. 12

Week 8: @ Florida, Oct. 19

Week 9: vs Auburn, Oct. 26

Week 10: @ Tennnessee, Nov. 2

Week 11: Bye

Week 12: vs Murray State, Nov. 16

Week 13: @ Texas, Nov. 23

Week 14: vs Louisville, Nov. 30

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

South Carolina Gamecocks Fan? Check out the South Carolina latest depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place