Keon Sabb injury update: Alabama DB nearing full return, breaks down fall camp competition with 3 QBs

Keon Sabb is ramping up his preparation for Alabama’s season opener against Florida State on Aug. 30. Kalen DeBoer and his staff were able to get him back after he recovered from a broken foot he suffered in October.Speaking after Saturday’s practice, Sabb gave a positive update on his recovery:“I feel really good. (Trainer) Jeff Allen and (strength) coach (David) Ballou did a great job getting me ready for the season. I think I’m really close. I’m really getting there.”During the portion of practice open to the media, the Alabama star was seen participating in drills alongside the other safeties with no limitations.He also spoke about the benefits of competing against the trio of Crimson Tide quarterbacks during fall camp:&quot;Each quarterback got a different skill set, a different just time and stuff like that. When you have one starting quarterback, you kind of get used to what looks he's given out and things like that with three different guys. It allows me to go in depth and study, being able to study each quarterback individually and get their tendency to improve.&quot;In his first season with Alabsma in the 2024 season after transferring in from Michigan, Keon Sabb recorded 39 tackles, one tackle for a loss and two interceptions in seven games. His season was cut short after suffering a broken foot during the Tide’s 24-17 loss to Tennessee on Oct. 19.Alabama DC Kane Wommack opens up about Keon Sabb's injuryAfter Keon Sabb’s 2024 season was cut short due to injury, he sat out during spring practice. Now as he is back on the field, Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack shared a positive update on his progress.“Keon is doing a really good job,” Wommack said. “He has really pushed. Our training camp has done a great job with him. I think he’s ahead of every marker that we had in the offseason for him.&quot;Wommack admitted there was uncertainty about whether Sabb would be able to compete at full speed when fall camp began.&quot;But he's out there playing with our guys,&quot; Wommack added. &quot;So, he’s comfortable enough to be able to do that. Sometimes those injuries, you’ve got to build a callous of coming back. And I think that’s something he’s really pushing himself right now to get ready for the season.”Between Bray Hubbard and Keon Sabb, DeBoer is said to have the best safety duo in college football. Let's see if they can help the Crimson Tide bounce back from last season’s 9-4 finish.