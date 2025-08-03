  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Keon Sabb injury update: Alabama DB nearing full return, breaks down fall camp competition with 3 QBs

Keon Sabb injury update: Alabama DB nearing full return, breaks down fall camp competition with 3 QBs

By Maliha
Published Aug 03, 2025 14:04 GMT
NCAA Football: Alabama at Vanderbilt - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Alabama at Vanderbilt - Source: Imagn

Keon Sabb is ramping up his preparation for Alabama’s season opener against Florida State on Aug. 30. Kalen DeBoer and his staff were able to get him back after he recovered from a broken foot he suffered in October.

Ad

Speaking after Saturday’s practice, Sabb gave a positive update on his recovery:

“I feel really good. (Trainer) Jeff Allen and (strength) coach (David) Ballou did a great job getting me ready for the season. I think I’m really close. I’m really getting there.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During the portion of practice open to the media, the Alabama star was seen participating in drills alongside the other safeties with no limitations.

He also spoke about the benefits of competing against the trio of Crimson Tide quarterbacks during fall camp:

"Each quarterback got a different skill set, a different just time and stuff like that. When you have one starting quarterback, you kind of get used to what looks he's given out and things like that with three different guys. It allows me to go in depth and study, being able to study each quarterback individually and get their tendency to improve."
Ad
Ad

In his first season with Alabsma in the 2024 season after transferring in from Michigan, Keon Sabb recorded 39 tackles, one tackle for a loss and two interceptions in seven games. His season was cut short after suffering a broken foot during the Tide’s 24-17 loss to Tennessee on Oct. 19.

Alabama DC Kane Wommack opens up about Keon Sabb's injury

After Keon Sabb’s 2024 season was cut short due to injury, he sat out during spring practice. Now as he is back on the field, Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack shared a positive update on his progress.

Ad
“Keon is doing a really good job,” Wommack said. “He has really pushed. Our training camp has done a great job with him. I think he’s ahead of every marker that we had in the offseason for him."
Ad

Wommack admitted there was uncertainty about whether Sabb would be able to compete at full speed when fall camp began.

"But he's out there playing with our guys," Wommack added. "So, he’s comfortable enough to be able to do that. Sometimes those injuries, you’ve got to build a callous of coming back. And I think that’s something he’s really pushing himself right now to get ready for the season.”

Between Bray Hubbard and Keon Sabb, DeBoer is said to have the best safety duo in college football. Let's see if they can help the Crimson Tide bounce back from last season’s 9-4 finish.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications