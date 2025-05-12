"Kid needs to lose his job", "This may be the best one yet": CFB fans divided as college analyst ranks Penn State No. 1 

With spring practices coming to a close, college football analysts have been dropping their post-spring team rankings. On3's Ari Wasserman was the latest to create a stir with his list.

Ad

On Monday, Wasserman shared his top 25 ranking heading into the summer, putting the Penn State Nittany Lions and Texas Longhorns at the top. After it was posted on On3's X account, fans were quick to react. Some fans questioned how Wasserman made the list.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The fact you have Penn state at number 1 and Clemson at 3 is why you shouldn’t even have a job 😂," a fan said.

"Kid needs to lose his job," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"ARI, disappointed that I did not see @GTAthletics on the list in the 20 range, with the team they assembled and the fact @SECfootball is over rated with some programs. But every opinion is different," a fan posted.

Other fans liked the way Ari Wasserman came up with his rankings and commended him for the analysis he made on the teams.

Ad

"This may be the best one yet. I get the LSU hype but until BK proves he can be successful there I can’t see them being this high," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Kudos to Ari for not letting the fact we lost our QB automatically mean we’re a 7-5 team — like other lazy national media writers have done. @AriWasserman 👍 We still have talent on both sides of the ball," another fan posted.

"Looks pretty good. As an OU fan the only thing I’d change is id put OU where Auburn is," another fan wrote.

Ad

Ari Wasserman added in the article explaining his reasoning that he will have a new ranking in August, by the time fall camp opens. There could be plenty of disagreements among fans over that list as well.

Ari Wasserman has Penn State over Texas at the top of the rankings

Texas and Penn State seem to be dominating most post-spring rankings lists, so it's no surprise that both teams are at the top of Ari Wasserman's rankings. The analyst will take the Nittany Lions as the top team thanks to the talent coming back from last year's CFP semifinal team.

Ad

"This isn’t the super-team era anymore," Wasserman wrote. "With that in mind, look at what Penn State is bringing back from a team that was a drive away from going to the national title game last season."

James Franklin's squad will get Drew Allar, Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen back. They also added options at wide receiver with Kyron Hudson, Devonte Ross and Trebor Pena in the transfer portal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More