  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Kid is wasting really good talent," "He's a big slow space eater": CFB fans erupt as Sydir Mitchell exits LSU football after transferring from Texas

"Kid is wasting really good talent," "He's a big slow space eater": CFB fans erupt as Sydir Mitchell exits LSU football after transferring from Texas

By Maliha
Modified Sep 11, 2025 11:46 GMT
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Clemson - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Clemson - Source: Imagn

Defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell is no longer with LSU, coach Brian Kelly confirmed on Wednesday.

Ad

Mitchell originally signed with Texas in the 2023 recruiting class under coach Steve Sarkisian, and he chose the Longhorns in part to develop under defensive line coach Bo Davis. Not long after, Davis left Texas for LSU, which led Mitchell to hit the NCAA transfer portal and follow him to Baton Rouge.

That move didn’t pan out as Davis later departed for the NFL to join the New Orleans Saints, and Mitchell didn’t get any playing time at LSU before he exited the program.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

With this update, some fans started lamenting Mitchell’s stalled development.

"Kid is wasting really good talent," a fan said.
Ad
"Doesn't fit our system. He's a big slow space eater, LSU is going for speed up front. He could thrive as a Nose somewhere who just eats up blockers," one said.
"These guys have the WRONG people in their ear," a netizen said.
"Hate that for the big guy but that’s college football," a person said.
Ad

Now Mitchell will re-enter the NCAA transfer portal during the winter window, in search of his third school. However, he is still regarded as a high-upside player, and fans from other programs have started pitching their schools as landing spots.

"Welcome to michigan," a fan said.
"Welcome to Arkansas young man," one said.

Mitchell attended Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey. He was No. 26 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and the No. 226 recruit in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Ad

Brian Kelly explains Sydir Mitchell’s departure from LSU

Sydir Mitchell played in seven games during his tenure at Texas, recording a total of seven tackles, including 0.5 for a loss. In his first season at LSU, his playing time was limited, as seven other defensive linemen received snaps.

Following Mitchell’s exit from the program, Brian Kelly addressed the situation.

“Look, there are standards,” Kelly said on the SEC Coaches Teleconference. “I can confirm he is no longer on the roster but we have standards that need to be met. And those standards were not met.
Ad
"Like any business or organization, you have workplace standards. So, those standards were not met. That’s all I’m going to talk about relative to Sydir because he’s no longer with us.”

LSU is set to face Florida on Saturday.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications