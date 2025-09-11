"Kid is wasting really good talent," "He's a big slow space eater": CFB fans erupt as Sydir Mitchell exits LSU football after transferring from Texas

Defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell is no longer with LSU, coach Brian Kelly confirmed on Wednesday.Mitchell originally signed with Texas in the 2023 recruiting class under coach Steve Sarkisian, and he chose the Longhorns in part to develop under defensive line coach Bo Davis. Not long after, Davis left Texas for LSU, which led Mitchell to hit the NCAA transfer portal and follow him to Baton Rouge.That move didn’t pan out as Davis later departed for the NFL to join the New Orleans Saints, and Mitchell didn’t get any playing time at LSU before he exited the program.With this update, some fans started lamenting Mitchell’s stalled development.&quot;Kid is wasting really good talent,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Doesn't fit our system. He's a big slow space eater, LSU is going for speed up front. He could thrive as a Nose somewhere who just eats up blockers,&quot; one said.&quot;These guys have the WRONG people in their ear,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;Hate that for the big guy but that’s college football,&quot; a person said.Now Mitchell will re-enter the NCAA transfer portal during the winter window, in search of his third school. However, he is still regarded as a high-upside player, and fans from other programs have started pitching their schools as landing spots.&quot;Welcome to michigan,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Welcome to Arkansas young man,&quot; one said.Mitchell attended Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey. He was No. 26 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and the No. 226 recruit in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.Brian Kelly explains Sydir Mitchell’s departure from LSUSydir Mitchell played in seven games during his tenure at Texas, recording a total of seven tackles, including 0.5 for a loss. In his first season at LSU, his playing time was limited, as seven other defensive linemen received snaps.Following Mitchell’s exit from the program, Brian Kelly addressed the situation.“Look, there are standards,” Kelly said on the SEC Coaches Teleconference. “I can confirm he is no longer on the roster but we have standards that need to be met. And those standards were not met.&quot;Like any business or organization, you have workplace standards. So, those standards were not met. That’s all I’m going to talk about relative to Sydir because he’s no longer with us.”LSU is set to face Florida on Saturday.