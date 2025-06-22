"Kids a beast great get": Texas fans thrilled to see four-star DL making his commitment known for Steve Sarkisian's program

Four-star prospect Vodney Cleveland became the latest big addition for Steve Sarkisian as he announced his commitment to Texas on Saturday. The class of 2026 defensive lineman becomes the 14th commit for the Longhorns in the cycle and the fourth blue-chip talent.

Cleveland, who hails from Birmingham, Alabama, had committed to the University of Alabama early in the process. However, he opted out of the commitment, bringing a host of programs, including Georgia, Auburn, Florida, North Carolina and Texas, into the race.

It was down to the Longhorns and the Tar Heels, but Steve Sarkisian’s program eventually won the battle to secure his commitment. In an interview, Cleveland discussed how he made his decision.

“It was very close for me,” Cleveland told On3. “For a while, Florida was on top, but after my second visit to North Carolina, they jumped a lot and after my official visit, I knew it was Texas over North Carolina.

“On my first visit to Texas in the spring, it was great. I knew I liked it, but I needed to get back. That official visit to Texas is what made my decision. Getting back on campus, getting a full feeling for what Texas is about and understanding their plan for me better are things that made a big difference.”

His commitment to Texas has generated a lot of reactions among college football fans in Austin and beyond. Here's a look at some of them:

Vodney Cleveland sees Steve Sarkisian leading Texas to the national championship

Vodney Cleveland sees a big future for himself and Texas in the next couple of years. Steve Sarkisian's success at the program in the last couple of years played a role in his decision.

In his interview with On3, he visualizes the Longhorns claiming the ultimate goal soon.

“Texas has a great culture, it is family-oriented and everyone wants everyone to succeed there,” Cleveland said. “It is all love from the coaches to the players. The team is great and they all want to help each other get better.

“I see Texas winning a national championship soon. Coach Sark is a great guy, he is down to earth and he knows how to win. Everyone sees what he is building at Texas and I am excited to be a part of it.”

The Longhorns have made it to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff in the last two seasons, and they are one of the favorites to win the national championship next season. With Steve Sarkisian continuing to secure top prospects like Cleveland, it's safe to say Texas is edging closer.

