"Kirby absolutely killing it" "Another DB that won't get developed": Fans react as Kirby Smart's Georgia adds Top 90 recruit to 2026 class

Four-star safety Tyriq Green committed to Georgia's 2026 class on Saturday. The Georgia native from Buford High School chose Kirby Smart's Bulldogs over Auburn and Miami.

“BEST IN THE WORLD #GoDawgs," Green told Rivals following his commitment.

Green’s decision came not long after his official visit to Athens on June 13. He is now the seventh defensive back in Georgia’s 2026 class, joining cornerbacks Justice Fitzpatrick, Jaden Harris and Chace Calicut, along with safeties Jordan Smith, Zech Fort and Kealan Jones.

Fans were fired up about Green joining Coach Smart’s 2026 haul.

"Kirby is absolutely killing it. How many are they going to take 40?" one exclaimed.

"How big is this class gonna be 😂," a netizen wrote.

"Man y’all can’t f*ck with Kirby dawg !!!!" a fan exclaimed.

"UGA is building DOMINENCE, nothing else! #GoDAWGS !!" a fan added.

However, not everyone was on board, as some critics voiced skepticism.

"Another DB that won’t get developed. Sad," one wrote.

"More false promises. Checks gonna bounce!," another wrote.

Georgia's 2026 class features 29 committed players and ranks No. 2 in the nation.

What Tyriq Green will bring to Georgia

Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, Travaris Robinson, had been steadily building a strong relationship with Tyriq Green. Besides Robinson’s recruiting efforts, Green was also motivated by seeing how well safety KJ Bolden flourished in the Bulldogs’ system, which played a big part in his decision to commit.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Green recorded 28 tackles, five interceptions (including a 107-yard pick-six), five pass breakups and a fumble recovery. On offense, he rushed 77 times for 527 yards and scored eight rushing touchdowns, while also adding a touchdown catch and a 77-yard punt return for a score.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound athlete is recognized for his range, physical style of play, and sharp instincts in the secondary. Speaking to Dawg Nation, Green’s high school coach Bryant Appling shared what Georgia is getting with their new addition:

“He’s got great hands. I mean, like I said, he reminds me of Justice Haynes with the ball in his hands. I mean, I know how good that dude is, how he was in high school and how he is now.

"He reminds us of that guy a little bit, but with the size, the strength and the speed to cover anybody and come down and make a tackle in the box. He’s fearless, too. With a lot of the things he does. Whether he’s on the offensive side or the defensive side and special teams."

Green is the No. 13 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 165 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He also helped Buford win a state title in the 4x100 relay this spring, with the program running 39.81 seconds.

