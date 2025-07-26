"Kirby shoved by Ole Miss": CFB fans have wild reactions to Lane Kiffin's major recruiting win with 2026 class safety Nascar McCoy

  • home icon
By Ben Tredinnick
Published Jul 26, 2025 19:55 GMT
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels got another top player for their 2026 recruitment class. On Friday, safety Nascar McCoy committed to the program.

"BREAKING: Class of 2026 Safety Nascar McCoy has committed to Ole Miss. The 6’2 190 S from Buford, GA, chose the Rebels over Georgia & Michigan."
Fans think that Ole Miss got a good steal from the Georgia Bulldogs and shared their reactions on social media.

"Kiffin stuffing Kirby again.", said this fan.
"get in that locker kirby.", said another fan.
These fans think that the Bulldogs should have gotten him solely due to his name.

"Nascar? Georgia missed an opportunity on this player.", said this fan.
"Just his name alone should've made him a dawg man.", said another fan.
"Nah. With a name like that you gotta go to UGA.", said a fan.
"He could've been the best dawg of all time.", said this fan.
These fans think that Nascar McCoy is going to have a good spell with Ole Miss.

"Ball out! Good choice.", said one fan.
"Excellent decision over Kirby crime academy and one hit wonder U young man.", said another fan.

Finally, this fan thinks about the NIL potential for this player.

"The NIL potential for a nickname like NASCAR is off the charts.", said the fan.
Could Nascar McCoy start for Ole Miss one day?

Nascar McCoy is a three-star rated safety from Georgia.

He is the 37th-best safety in the 2026 class according to 247sports.

McCoy received offers from the likes of Alabama, Baylor and his home state Georgia Bulldogs. However, he decided to commit to Ole Miss instead. The commitment was announced in a live stream, where McCoy said the following on why he decided to join the Rebels:

"It's an amazing coaching staff. Those guys, Lane Kiffin, defensive coordinator Pete Golding, safeties coach Wes Neighbors and everybody else over there ... I'm ready to be a part of it."

McCoy is the fifth defensive player to commit to Ole Miss for 2026. This class mostly consists of three-star players, giving McCoy a good shot at starting for the team. With a name like his, Nascar McCoy is likely to become a fan favorite.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
