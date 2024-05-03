Kirby Smart contract extension: How much does Georgia HC make in 2024? Salary structure and more details explored

The Georgia Bulldogs continue to keep their own and ensure they keep head coach Kirby Smart. Multiple reports suggest Smart has agreed to a two-year contract extension with a $1.75 million raise to increase his annual salary to $13 million. He will also receive bonuses of up to $1.55 million.

The University of Georgia Smart issued a 10-year contract after the 2021 season. He has a 94-16 record, including two SEC and national championships, since taking over the program in the 2016 season. The school also extended athletic director Josh Brooks. So the duo will be together for the foreseeable future.

This will make Smart the highest-paid coach in all of college football. With this deal, he will surpass Clemson coach Dabo Swinney ($11 million) to become the highest-paid coach in the nation.

These extensions were approved by the executive committee of the Georgia Athletic Association's board of directors on Thursday.

What does Kirby Smart's contract extension mean for college football?

The college football world should view this as a massive plus for various reasons. One thing is that successful college football coaches continue to push the stone forward and increase the salary when the next coach comes up.

Regarding building a sustainable future for the University of Georgia, this helps recruits understand that Kirby Smart is going to be there for a while. He will continue building the Georgia Bulldogs into a national power. However, there is nothing in the contract about Kirby not pursuing the NFL, but he has not even flirted with the idea.

This is a massive win for college football. It shows the money that some of these major programs are making is getting reinvested back into the program. Georgia has proven its place at the top of college football. This will create a potential dynasty for the team in Athens, Georgia.