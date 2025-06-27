"Kirby Smart crammed in the locker": Fans go wild as 4-star edge Kedric Golston II commits to Tennessee over Georgia

Tennessee added four-star edge rusher Kedric Golston II to its 2026 recruiting class on Friday. Golston pledged to the Vols over Georgia, Virginia Tech and Rutgers.

He is ranked No. 379 in the 2026 cycle, the No. 41 edge rusher and the No. 10 player in Virginia according to On3 Industry Rankings. Standing at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, Golston plays at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia.

Hayes Fawcett @Hayesfawcett3 LINK BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Kedric Golston II has Committed to Tennessee, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’3 245 EDGE from Ashburn, VA chose the Vols over Georgia, Rutgers, & Virginia Tech “They have always made me feel like a priority in their system.” https://on3.com/rivals/kedric-golston-ii-238586/

Golston's decision made Tennessee fans go wild on X. Many referred to Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s growing list of recruiting misses.

“Kirby crammed in the locker,” a fan wrote.

“KIRBY LOCKERED,” another fan commented.

“who isn’t lockering Kirby at this point,” one fan said.

Others offered their congratulations.

“Congratulations Kedric!!! I am super excited for you young man. I can’t wait to see you mixing it up in Tennessee. Let’s go!!!” a fan said.

“Smart choice young man,” one wrote.

“Baby steps Tennessee!” a fan said.

Why did Kedric Golston II choose Tennessee over Georgia?

Kedric Golston II is the son of former NFL nose tackle Kedric Golston, who played 11 seasons with the Washington Commanders. He played college football at Georgia under current Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner, who was the lead recruiter in Golston II’s procurement.

"It was pretty hard (decision) because I grew up a Georgia fan and my dad played there," Golston told 247Sports. "Just weighing my options, I just prayed on it and let the Lord guide me with my decision."

Tennessee offered Golston on Feb. 6, 2024, and he visited unofficially four times before taking his official visit on June 6.

“I love the overall culture of Tennessee,” Golston told On3. “I love their coaching staff and feel the love every time I step on campus. The relationships I had with the coaches really put them high on my list.”

Much of his trust begins from Garner’s long-standing relationship with the Golston family.

“I feel that I have the best connection with coach G. I like him because he keeps it straight and because he will let you know when you’re wrong or right. We have known each other for a long time and I know I can trust him.”

He also cited Tennessee coach Josh Heupel as a factor.

“I like that coach Heupel is the same guy on and off the field,” Golston said. “He has a lot of positive energy that he brings to the guys and that brings the culture up.”

Kedric Golston II becomes the Vols' 10th commitment in the 2026 class and the third edge rusher, joining four-star Zach Groves and three-star CJ Edwards.

