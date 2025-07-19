Kirby Smart drops two-word reaction as Georgia challenges USC for No. 1 recruiting class with latest commitment

Four-star defensive lineman Valdin Sone commits to Georgia's 2026 class on Friday. The standout from Blue Ridge School (Dyke, Virginia) chose Kirby Smart's Bulldogs over Auburn, Florida and Nebraska.The defensive lineman is the 30th pledge in UGA's 2026 class. His commitment boosts the Bulldogs' composite team score to 302.01, according to 247Sports, bringing them even closer to surpassing USC (303.10) for the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation. Smart responded enthusiastically to the news, posting on X:&quot;Go Dawgs !!&quot;Sone received his offer from Georgia in March 2024 and made several visits to Athens, including an official visit in June. He is the fifth player to join Georgia’s class in July, alongside tight ends Kaiden Prothro and Brayden Fogle, safety Tyriq Green and linebacker Nick Abrams.Sone's commitment provides a much-needed boost for the Bulldogs following a tough week, during which four-star defensive lineman James Johnson flipped to Texas and five-star in-state linebacker Tyler Atkinson also committed to Steve Sarkisian's program.What is Georgia getting in Valdin Sone?Valdin Sone is the sixth defensive lineman to join Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class, alongside PJ Deab, Seven Cloud, Carter Luckie, Corey Howard and Preston Carey. Originally from Sweden, Sone has only been playing American football for a few years.The 6-foot-3, 316-pound prospect was discovered through PPI Recruits, an international training program founded by Brandon Collier that helps global athletes reach the college football level. According to Collier, Sone is the most impressive prospect he has seen come through the program so far.“I think them seeing how he worked out and how basically every other kid that’s in his position is an official visitor and not doing much in terms of working out and him working out with them three different times,” Collier told Dawg Nation.&quot;I mean, that just like kind of sealed the deal where, A big athletic guy like this, and he works with this type of work ethic.”The new Bulldogs commit was first considered a developmental offensive tackle but has since transitioned to the defensive line. He is the No. 15 defensive lineman in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Recruiting.Last year, Sone led Sweden to victory in the IFAF European Junior Football Championship. He also earned a spot on the Navy All-American Bowl alongside Georgia freshman receiver Talyn Taylor.