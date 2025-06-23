Kirby Smart and Georgia take on huge blow as 4-star WR Vance Spafford flips commitment to Miami

Kirby Smart and Georgia took a major recruiting hit Sunday as four-star wide receiver Vance Spafford flipped his commitment to Miami, he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett.
Spafford, a 5-11, 175-pound playmaker from Mission Viejo, California, was committed to Georgia since Nov. 5. The decision ends a pledge that lasted more than seven months.
Miami had remained on Spafford's mind throughout the process, citing strong relationships with head coach Mario Cristobal, receivers coach Kevin Beard and assistant Josh Dawson. Spafford praised Beard’s development track record and Dawson’s offensive scheme, saying the staff “made me feel the love.”
“When I told Miami the news, coach Cristobal was yelling a lot, KB (Kevin Beard) was jumping around and coach Dawson was throwing up the U,” he said, according to On3. “I felt the love. That is how they have always made me feel.”
Spafford even canceled a scheduled official visit to Miami last month due to illness, but still made the switch. He caught 1,017 yards and 14 touchdowns last season and gives the Hurricanes a key boost in their 2026 class, which now ranks No. 7 nationally, per On3.
Kirby Smart's Georgia secured a significant recruiting win by flipping four-star Auburn linebacker
Georgia flipped four-star linebacker Shadrius Toodle from Auburn over the weekend, landing a key in-state recruiting win for Kirby Smart. The Mobile, Alabama, native had been committed to Auburn since July 2024 but changed course during a June official visit.
Toodle’s decision boosts Georgia’s 2025 class to No. 4 nationally with 19 commits and adds pressure on both Alabama and Auburn. The move signals a growing threat to Hugh Freeze and Kalen DeBoer as Georgia continues to pull top talent out of Alabama.
Georgia opens the 2025 season at home against Marshall on Aug. 30 and will host seven games, including Texas’ first visit to Athens on Nov. 15.
